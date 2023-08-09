Bears training camp: Claypool gives rookie an earful

There was a lot of talking going on at Bears training camp Wednesday at Halas Hall.

As has been the case several times during camp already, receiver Chase Claypool was right in the middle of it.

During a one-on-one battle, rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson fell down and Claypool was called for offensive pass interference by the referee. Claypool came up jawing at Stevenson, possibly suggesting that Stevenson took a dive. The two were yelling back and forth when cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke pulled Stevenson away.

Later in the drill, while matched up against someone else, Claypool stopped abruptly and was heard saying he had tweaked his hamstring. The play finished near Stevenson, who was standing on the sideline, and Claypool was again jawing at the rookie.

Claypool sat out the remainder of practice, but didn't let up his loud behavior directed at Stevenson. Several times throughout practice, Claypool was cheering on his offensive teammates loudly after making plays near Stevenson.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said he's fine with his players talking on the field, as long as they're still doing their jobs.

"That's part of some people's game," Eberflus said. "If that's part of the game, as long as it doesn't lead into penalties or lack of execution. So if you can keep your focus and that's how you do it and you don't fight -- because that's a penalty -- that's part of the game. That's how I look at it."

Injury updates:

The minor injuries keep piling up. In addition to Claypool sitting out, running back D'Onta Foreman appeared to tweak something during individual drills and did not return to the field. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown appeared to hurt his ankle and spent some time with the trainer.

The following players did not participate in practice at all Wednesday: safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerback Terell Smith, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive end Terrell Lewis, linebacker Dylan Cole, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, right guard Nate Davis, tight end Marcedes Lewis and defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

Following practice, the Bears cleared receiver Dante Pettis from the non-football injury list, signaling that he will return soon.

Davis was sidelined Wednesday after returning to practice a day earlier. He missed about a week prior to that. Safety Eddie Jackson returned to practice after missing Tuesday. At one point, left guard Teven Jenkins threw up on the sideline but remained in practice.

Highlights:

Practice, which was padded, was long and physical.

In a two-minute drill, the first-team offense drove downfield thanks to a big completion from quarterback Justin Fields to receiver DJ Moore. The pass went for a 27-yard gain. Needing a touchdown, the drive stalled out in the red zone. On third-and-6, Fields looked for Moore in the end zone, but the pass was a bit high and Moore had to make a leaping effort that he couldn't haul in. On fourth down, Fields dumped a short screen pass to running back Khalil Herbert, who attempted to lateral the ball when he was bottled up, but the refs ruled him down.

With Foreman sidelined, rookie running back Roschon Johnson had more opportunities with the first- and second-team offense. Johnson seemed to be embracing having his pads on again because he lowered his shoulder several times and wasn't afraid of contact.

"He's physical," running back Khalil Herbert said. "Downhill runner, very downhill runner, and the way he finishes the ball. Really just in pads, he's downhill, finishing his runs."

Reserve linebacker Micah Baskerville, an undrafted rookie from LSU, had 2 interceptions -- both against backup QB PJ Walker. One was during a red zone drill where Baskerville was in the right place at the right time and caught a deflected pass. The second came during the two-minute drill in the end zone, when he hauled in a pass that Johnson dropped.

Reserve running back Trestan Ebner broke free for a 70-yard run during a team session early in practice.