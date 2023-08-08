Taillon is lights out as Cubs top Mets 3-2

On the 35th anniversary of the lights coming on at Wrigley Field, Jameson Taillon was absolutely lights out during the Cubs' 3-2 victory over the Mets on Tuesday. After allowing a 2-run home run in the first inning, Taillon proceeded to sit down 19 of the final 20 batters he faced. Associated Press

On the 35th anniversary of the lights coming on at Wrigley Field, Jameson Taillon was absolutely lights out during the Cubs' 3-2 victory over the Mets on Tuesday.

After allowing a 2-run home run in the first inning, Taillon sat down 19 of the final 20 batters he faced and the Cubs won for the 16th time in 21 games.

Mike Tauchman delivered the game-winning hit, an opposite-field home run in the eighth inning.

The Cubs (59-55) pulled back into a tie with Cincinnati for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

Taillon, who signed a four-year deal in the off-season, has gone from a huge disappointment to a huge reason the Cubs have vaulted into playoff contention. The veteran gave up 3 or more earned runs in 12 of his first 14 starts and carried a 6.93 ERA into a game against the Yankees on July 7.

"I kept telling myself: 'There's time, there's time, there's time,'" Taillon told reporters. "Coming into a new organization and not being able to contribute there for a while was tough.

"But I just tried to show up, be a good teammate and make an impact in other parts of the game and in the locker room. I just knew my time was coming."

And come it did, against his former team at Yankee Stadium of all places. Taillon gave up just 1 hit in 8 innings that night and has been nearly untouchable since, going 5-0 with a 2.17 ERA in his last six starts. He's allowed 28 hits in 37⅓ innings over that span.

Things got off to a wonky start Tuesday, with Taillon giving up a home run to cleanup hitter Pete Alonso that gave the Mets a 2-0 lead.

After that, though, the only hit Taillon gave up was a two-out double to Omar Navarez in the second inning.

So what is behind this impressive stretch?

"Every outing's had a little life of its own," said Taillon, who struck out seven and did not issue a walk. "When I'm at my best, I'm able to throw a lot of different pitches in a lot of different areas. And if I'm making the right decisions and we're doing our homework, that's a big plus for me. (Then I) can execute and never let anyone look in one area."

Said manager David Ross: "He never waved from his confidence and his work. ... He's really been on a nice roll (since) the all-star break."

The Cubs pulled within 2-1 on a home run by Cody Bellinger (his 17th) in the fourth and tied it on an RBI double by Yan Gomes in the fifth.

Tauchman then delivered the big blow by sending a 95-mph fastball soaring to left-center. The ball landed about 20 feet past the 370-foot sign on the wall.

"Really pretty swing," Ross said. "Ball took off."

Tauchman, who also singled and walked, is 27-for-81 (.375) with 4 HRs and 19 RBIs in his last 22 games.

Julian Merryweather gave up a pair of singles in the eighth, but wiggled out of the jam by getting Jeff McNeil to ground out to second base.

Adbert Alzolay notched his 15th save in 16 opportunities. He allowed a leadoff single, but got Alonso to fly out to right field and Daniel Vogelbach to ground into a 1-6-3 double play.

Around the horn:

Marcus Stroman, on the injured list with a hip injury, threw a bullpen session Tuesday and said it went well. The RHP resumed playing catch August 5. He's eligible to return August 16. ... Seiya Suzuki did not play against the Mets on Tuesday. It was the fourth straight time Suzuki was not in the starting lineup. ... Nick Burdi began a rehab assignment in Iowa on Tuesday. Burdi, a Downers Grove South grad, has been out since May after an appendectomy. ... RHP Ryan Jensen, the Cubs' first-round pick in 2019, was claimed by Seattle. Jensen had a 6.10 ERA at Triple-A Iowa.

Weekend set for Dunston, Grace:

The Cubs will honor their 2023 Hall of Fame class September 8-10 at Wrigley Field. Earlier this year, former SS Shawon Dunson and former 1B Mark Grace were announced as the 2023 inductees.

Friday's game will be dedicated to Dunston, while Saturday's game will be dedicated to Grace. Each day will include a pregame photo session with season-ticket holders, on-field recognition and in-game highlights.

On Sunday, September 10 both players' Hall of Fame plaques will be unveiled in the left-field concourse. The first 10,000 fans receive special pins honoring Dunston and Grace.