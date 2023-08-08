2023 DuPage County football schedules
Addison Trail8/25 at Maine East, 6 p.m.
9/1 North Chicago, 6 p.m.
9/8 Willowbrook at Addison Trail, 6 p.m.
9/15 Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Proviso East at Addison Trail, 6 p.m.
9/29 Proviso West at Addison Trail, 6 p.m.
10/6 Morton at Addison Trail, 6 p.m.
10/12 Addison Trail at Leyden, 6 p.m.
10/20 Addison trail at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m.
Benet
8/25 Oak Forest at Benet, 7 p.m.
9/1 Benet at Moline, 7 p.m.
9/8 IC Catholic Prep at Benet, 7 p.m.
9/15 Benet at Montini, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Benet at DeLaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
9/30 St. Laurence at Benet, 7 p.m.
10/7 St. Patrick at Benet, 1 p.m.
10/14 Benet at Loyola Academy, 1:30 p.m.
10/20 Benet at Providence Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Downers Grove North
8/25 Downers Grove North at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 Downers Grove North at Downers grove South, 7:30 p.m.
9/9 Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.
9/15 Downers Grove North at Proviso West, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Downers Grove North at River Forest, 7:30 p.m.
9/29 York at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m.
10/6 Downers Grove North at Lyons, 7 p.m.
10/13 Downers Grove North at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.
10/20 Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m.
Downers Grove South
8/25 Wheaton North at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 Downers Grove North at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m.
9/8 York at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m.
9/15 Willowbrook at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Downers Grove South at Morton, 7:30 p.m.
9/29 Downers Grove South at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.
10/6 Leyden at Downers Grove South, 6 p.m.
10/13 Downers Grove South at Proviso East, 7:30 p.m.
10/20 Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m.
Fenton
8/25 Elgin at Fenton, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 Fenton at Glenbard South, 7 p.m.
9/8 Fenton at South Elgin, 7 p.m.
9/14 West Chicago at Fenton, 7:30 p.m.
9/21 Larkin at Fenton, 7:30 p.m.
9/29 Fenton at Bartlett, 7:30 p.m.
10/5 Glenbard East at Fenton, 7:30 p.m.
10/13 Fenton at Streamwood, 7 p.m.
10/20 East Aurora at Fenton, 7 p.m.
Glenbard East
8/25 Glenbard East at Larkin, 7 p.m.
9/1 South Elgin at Glenbard East, 7 p.m.
9/8 Glenbard East at West Chicago, 7 p.m.
9/15 East Aurora at Glenbard East, 7 p.m.
9/22 Glenbard East at Streamwood, 7 p.m.
9/29 Elgin at Glenbard East, 7 p.m.
10/5 Glenbard East at Fenton, 7:30 p.m.
10/13 Glenbard South at Glenbard East, 7 p.m.
10/20 Bartlett at Glenbard East, 7 p.m.
Glenbard North
8/25 Moline at Glenbard North, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 Glenbard North at Willowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
9/8 St. Charles East at Glenbard North, 7 p.m.
9/15 Glenbard North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m.
9/22 Geneva at Glenbard North, 7 p.m.
9/29 Lake Park at Glenbard North, 7 p.m.
10/6 Glenbard North at St. Charles North, 7 p.m.
10/13 Wheaton North at Glenbard North, 7 p.m.
10/20 Glenbard North at Batavia, 7 p.m.
Glenbard South
8/25 Glenbard South at East Aurora, 7 p.m.
9/1 Fenton at Glenbard South, 7 p.m.
9/8 Glenbard South at Larkin, 7 p.m.
9/15 Streamwood at Glenbard South, 7 p.m.
9/22 Bartlett at Glenbard South, 7 p.m.
9/29 Glenbard South at South Elgin, 7 p.m.
10/6 West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7 p.m.
10/13 Glenbard South at Glenbard East, 7 p.m.
10/20 Glenbard South at Elgin, 7 p.m.
Glenbard West
8/26 Marist at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.
9/2 Glenbard West at St Louis (DeSmet Jesuit), 2 p.m.
9/9 Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.
9/16 Lyons at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.
9/21 Glenbard West at Leyden
9/29 Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central, 7:30 p.m.
10/6 Glenbard West at York, 7:30 p.m.
10/14 Proviso West at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.
10/20 Glenbard West at Oak Park-River Forest, 6 p.m.
Hinsdale Central
8/25 Naperville Central at Hinsdale Central, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 Hinsdale Central at Bolingbrook, 6 p.m.
9/8 Hinsdale Central at Lyons, 7 p.m.
9/15 Hinsdale Central at Morton, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 York at Hinsdale Central, 7 p.m.
9/29 Glenbard West at Hinsdale Central, 7:30 p.m.
10/6 Hinsdale Central at Proviso West, 7:30 p.m.
10/13 Oak Park-River Forest at Hinsdale Central, 7:30 p.m.
10/20 Hinsdale Central at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m.
Hinsdale South
8/25 Wauconda at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 Hinsdale South at Riverside-Brookield, 7:15 p.m.
9/7 Hinsdale South at Leyden, 6 p.m.
9/15 Addison Trail at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Hinsdale South at Willowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
9/29 Downers Grove South at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.
10/6 Hinsdale South at Proviso East, 7:30 p.m.
10/13 Downers Grove North at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.
10/20 Morton at Hinsdale South, 7:30 p.m.
IC Catholic Prep
8/25 Bowman Academy (IN), at IC Catholic Prep, 7 p.m.
9/1 TBD
9/8 IC Catholic Prep at Benet, 7 p.m.
9/15 Nazareth at IC Catholic Prep, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Marist at IC Catholic Prep, 7:30 p.m.
9/29 IC Catholic Prep at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
10/6 Loyola Academy at IC Catholic Prep, 7:30 p.m.
10/13 IC Catholic Prep at DeLaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
10/20 Fenwick at IC Catholic Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Park
8/25 Conant at Lake Park, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 Lake Park at Oak Park-River Forest, 6 p.m.
9/8 Batavia at Lake Park, 7 p.m.
9/15 Lake Park at Geneva, 7 p.m.
9/22 St. Charles East at Lake Park, 7 p.m.
9/29 Lake Park at Glenbard North, 7 p.m.
10/6 Wheaton Warrenville South at Lake Park, 7 p.m.
10/13 St. Charles North at Lake Park, 7 p.m.
10/20 Lake Park at Wheaton North, 7 p.m.
Lisle
8/25 Lisle at Harvard, 7 p.m.
9/1 Seneca at Lisle, 7 p.m.
9/8 Lisle at Wilmington, 7 p.m.
9/15 Coal City at Lisle, 7 p.m.
9/22 Lisle at Manteno, 7 p.m.
9/29 Streator at Lisle, 7 p.m.
10/6 Herscher at Lisle, 7 p.m.
10/13 Lisle at Peoton, 7 p.m.
10/20 Reed Custer at Lisle, 7 p.m.
Metea Valley
8/25 Geneva at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.
9/1 Metea Valley at Plainfield Central, 7 p.m.
9/8 Andrew at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.
9/15 DeKalb at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.
9/22 Metea Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.
9/29 Neuqua Valley at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.
10/6 Metea Valley at Naperville North, 7 p.m.
10/13 Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7 p.m.
10/20 Metea Valley vs TBD
Montini
8/25 Montini vs TBD
9/1 Hillcrest at Montini, 7 p.m.
9/8 Nazareth at Montini, 7:30 p.m.
9/15 Benet at Montini, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Montini at Marian, 7:30 p.m.
9/29 Montini at Providence Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
10/6 St. Viator at Montini, 7:30 p.m.
10/13 Montini at Brother Rice, 7 p.m.
10/20 Montini at St. Laurence, 7:30 p.m.
Naperville Central
8/25 Naperville Central at Hinsdale Central, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 Plainfield North at Naperville Central, 7 p.m.
9/8 Naperville Central at Lockport, 6:30 p.m.
9/15 Naperville Central at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.
9/22 Naperville Central at Neuqua Valley, 7 p.m.
9/29 Naperville North at Naperville Central, 7 p.m.
10/6 DeKalb at Naperville Central, 7 p.m.
10/13 Metea Valley at Naperville Central, 7 p.m.
10/20 Naperville Central vs TBA
Naperville North
8/25 Homewood Flossmoor at Naperville North, 7 p.m.
9/1 Loyola Academy at Naperville North, 7 p.m.
9/8 Naperville North at Bolingbrook, 6 p.m.
9/15 Neuqua Valley at Naperville North, 7 p.m.
9/22 Naperville North at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
9/29 Naperville North at Naperville Central, 7 p.m.
10/6 Metea Valley at Naperville North, 7 p.m.
10/13 Waubonsie Valley at Naperville North, 7 p.m.
10/20 Naperville North vs TBD
Neuqua Valley
8/25 Oswego at Neuqua Valley, 7 p.m.
9/1 Minooka at Neuqua Valley, 7 p.m.
9/8 Neuqua Valley at Lincoln Way East, 7 p.m.
9/15 Neuqua Valley at Naperville North, 7 p.m.
9/22 Naperville Central at Neuqua Valley, 7 p.m.
9/29 Neuqua Valley at Metea Valley, 7 p.m.
10/6 Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.
10/13 DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 7 p.m.
10/20 Neuqua Valley vs TBA
St. Francis
8/25 Downers Grove North at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 St. Francis at Sterling, 7 p.m.
9/8 St. Francis at St. Laurence, 7:30 p.m.
9/15 St. Francis at Fenwick, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Joliet Catholic Academy at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
9/29 IC Catholic Prep at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
10/6 St. Rita at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m.
10/14 St. Francis at Leo, 5 p.m.
10/20 St. Francis at Nazareth Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Waubonsie Valley
8/25 Oswego East at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.
9/1 Waubonsie Valley at Plainfield East, 7 p.m.
9/8 Waubonsie Valley at Homewood Flossmoor, 7 p.m.
9/15 Naperville Central at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.
9/22 Metea Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.
9/29 Waubonsie Valley at DeKalb, 7 p.m.
10/6 Neuqua Valley at Waubonsie Valley, 7 p.m.
10/13 Waubonsie Valley at Naperville North, 7 p.m.
10/20 Waubonsie Valley vs TBA
West Chicago
8/25 West Chicago at South Elgin, 7 p.m.
9/1 Bartlett at West Chicago, 7 p.m.
9/8 Glenbard East at West Chicago, 7 p.m.
9/14 West Chicago at Fenton, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 West Chicago at Elgin, 7 p.m.
9/29 Streamwood at West Chicago, 7 p.m.
10/6 West Chicago at Glenbard South, 7 p.m.
10/13 West Chicago at East Aurora, 7 p.m.
10/20 Larkin at West Chicago, 7 p.m.
Westmont
8/25 Crane at Westmont, 7 p.m.
9/1 Prosser at Westmont, 7 p.m.
9/8 Seneca at Westmont, 7 p.m.
9/15 Westmont at Marquette, 7 p.m.
9/22 St. Bede at Westmont, 7 p.m.
9/29 Westmont at Dwight/Gardner S Wilmington, 7 p.m.
10/6 Westmont at Elmwood Park, 7 p.m.
10/14 Westmont at Walther Christian, 1 p.m.
10/20 Ridgewood at Westmont, 7 p.m.
Wheaton Academy
8/25 Wheaton Academy at St. Michaels (TX), 7:15 p.m.
9/1 Wheaton Academy at St. Charles East, 7 p.m.
9/8 Wheaton Academy at Chicago Christian, 7:15 p.m.
9/15 Chicago Hope Academy at Wheaton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Wheaton Academy at St. Edward, 7 p.m.
9/29 McNamara at Wheaton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
10/5 Christ the King at Wheaton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
10/13 Wheaton Academy at Aurora Christian, 7 p.m.
10/20 Marian at Wheaton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Wheaton North
8/25 Downers Grove South at Wheaton North, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 Lockport at Wheaton North, 7:15 p.m.
9/8 St. Charles North at Wheaton North, 7 p.m.
9/15 Wheaton North at St. Charles East, 7 p.m.
9/22 Wheaton North at Batavia, 7 p.m.
9/29 Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m.
10/6 Geneva at Wheaton North, 7 p.m.
10/13 Wheaton North at Glenbard North, 7 p.m.
10/20 Lake Park at Wheaton North, 7 p.m.
Wheaton Warrenville South
8/26 Simeon at Wheaton Warrenville South, 1 p.m.
9/1 Wheaton Warrenville South at Lyons, 7 p.m.
9/8 Wheaton Warrenville South at Geneva, 7 p.m.
9/15 Glenbard North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m.
9/22 St. Charles North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m.
9/29 Wheaton North at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m.
10/6 Wheaton Warrenville South at Lake Park, 7 p.m.
10/13 Batavia at Wheaton Warrenville South, 7 p.m.
10/20 Wheaton Warrenville South at St. Charles East, 7 p.m.
Willowbrook
8/25 Willowbrook at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
9/1 Glenbard North at Willowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
9/8 Willowbrook at Addison Trail, 6 p.m.
9/15 Willowbrook at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 Hinsdale South at Willowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
9/30 Willowbrook at Proviso East, 1:30 p.m.
10/6 Oak Park-River Forest at Willowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
10/13 Willowbrook at Morton, 7:30 p.m.
10/20 Leyden at Willowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
York
8/25 York at Glenbrook South, 7 p.m.
9/1 Nazareth at York, 7:30 p.m.
9/8 York at Downers Grove South, 7:30 p.m.
9/15 Oak Park-River Forest at York, 7:30 p.m.
9/22 York at Hinsdale Central, 7 p.m.
9/29 York at Downers Grove North, 7:30 p.m.
10/6 Glenbard West at York, 7:30 p.m.
10/14 York at Lyons, 1:30 p.m.
10/20 Proviso West at York, 7:30 p.m.