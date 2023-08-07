 

Rocky Wirtz memorial event to air on NBC Sports Chicago

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Rocky Wirtz

    Rocky Wirtz Daily Herald file photo

 
Daily Herald report
The memorial event honoring former Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz, who died July 25 at age 70, will be broadcast live by NBC Spo
Updated 8/7/2023 4:59 PM

The "Remembering Rocky" special will feature the free United Center event beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The show will be hosted by Blackhawks game analyst Darren Pang and feature tributes to Wirtz from family members, former players and more.

First-come, first-served seating will be available at United Center for the event, and the arena will remain open until 3 p.m. to allow all to pay their respects.

 

Free parking will be available in Lot K. Gates 6 and 7 on the south side of the building will open at 9:30 a.m.

