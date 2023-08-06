Javier Assad's 'Tijuana Two-Seam' has become key weapon in Cubs' surge

The Cubs have been joking about Justin Steele's "Mississippi Fastball," which has been the team's best weapon from the mound this season.

But the Mississippi Fastball is getting some serious competition from the "Tijuana Two-Seam," a specialty of right-hander Javier Assad. Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy credited bullpen coach Chris Young for the nickname.

"His two-seamer has been really, really good," Hottovy said. "Not only just the command of it and how he moves it around, but the velocity, the way he doesn't have any fear to throw it in a lot of counts."

Assad got his second start of the season Saturday against Atlanta, replacing the injured Marcus Stroman. Before that, Assad was arguably the best reliever in MLB over the previous month, with a 0.40 ERA -- 1 earned run in 22⅓ innings pitched.

Assad throws six pitches. According to Statcast, opposing batters are hitting .203 against the sinker (aka the two-seam), .185 against the cutter and .150 against his slider.

"I just love the confidence he's pitching with," manager David Ross said. "The cutter-sinker combo right now is really moving all over the place."

Of course, there's a second part to that nickname. Assad was born and raised in Tijuana, Mexico, the city just across the border from San Diego.

Tijuana has always been renowned as an interesting place and unique tourist destination. So with translation help from Cubs media relations assistant and Elgin native Fredy Quevedo, Assad was asked to describe his hometown.

"It's great, I love it," Assad said. "I go vacation there with my parents, my father-in-law, mother-in-law. It's really beautiful. I love spending time down there. Sometimes traffic can get a little hectic. But overall, I love it. It's beautiful."

One thing to know about Tijuana is 1.3 million people live there. It's roughly the size of Dallas. Assad grew up in the Mariano Matamoros neighborhood on the southwest side of the city, so not very close to the border or the Pacific Ocean.

Assad said he has relatives in San Diego and would visit them occasionally. He went to Padres and Dodgers games as a kid, but he didn't cross the border all that often.

"Sometimes the line can be a little long to get to San Diego, but I did occasionally go out there," he said.

Assad began playing baseball at age 7. He didn't play on a school team but worked his way up through the local youth leagues. He signed with the Cubs when he was 18 years old in 2015.

"I've always pitched," he said. "I definitely want to credit by Uncle Chino, who was the one that coached me up as a pitcher. Obviously as I grew up, I encountered other coaches and they helped me out as well, but definitely my uncle was a big influence in that.

"He didn't play professionally, but he always loved baseball. He had that passion for it and helped me out growing up."

Asked what advice he'd give to someone visiting Tijuana, Assad answered, "I would recommend the food. There's a lot of great places to eat. Definitely go check out the food and the tacos. They have amazing cuisine out there."

The Cubs' Central and South American and Caribbean players -- Adbert Alzolay, Christopher Morel, Daniel Palencia and Miguel Amaya especially -- have been the most emotional players on the team this season, pumping fists and shouting on the field.

Maybe it's because he grew up near San Diego, but Assad is really chill in comparison. He did get fired up in the spring while pitching for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, however.

"He's an electric guy, man," Alzolay said. "I saw what he did in the World Baseball Classic, that was electric. I told him, 'That's the only thing I expect for you from now on, because you're that good.'

"Javy's just a great guy. I love this kid so much. As a professional, he's one of the best out there. His level of focus is crazy."

Alzolay said the Spanish-speaking Cubs are hoping to do a vacation together after the season, but it won't be to Tijuana. To each his own.

