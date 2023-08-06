Cubs now tied for wild-card spot after Sunday's win over Braves

The Cubs' Ian Happ, right, celebrates with first base coach Mike Napoli after hitting a one-run single against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, left, scores on a one-run double by Cody Bellinger as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, front right, looks to the field during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Associated Press

A terrific fifth inning -- both in the field and at the plate -- by Palatine's Mike Tauchman helped lift the Cubs to a 6-4 victory over the Braves on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Tauchman first threw out Braves speedster Ronald Acuna Jr. at home on a perfect throw from right field on a single by Ozzie Albies.

Tauchman then led off the bottom of the inning with a single, stole second, moved to third on a groundout by Nico Hoerner and scored on Ian Happ's base hit to left-center field. The Cubs tacked on 2 more runs to take a 5-3 lead, added another run in the seventh and went on to claim the three-game series over MLB's best team.

Justin Steele labored through 5⅓ innings, throwing a career-high 110 pitches while letting up 4 runs (3 earned) on 8 hits. He also walked four and struck out seven.

Tauchman went 2-for-5 on the day; Cody Bellinger was 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base, RBI and 2 runs scored; Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ had 2 RBIs; and Jeimer Candelario reached base in 3 of 4 plate appearances.

Tauchman is 24-for-64 (.375) with 3 home runs, 7 doubles, 18 RBIs and 18 runs scored in his last 20 games.

With the Reds (59-55) losing 6-3 to Washington, the Cubs (58-54) are now tied for the final wild-card spot in the National League. They are also just 1½ games behind Milwaukee, which was shut out by Pittsburgh on Sunday.

So is manager David Ross looking at the standings every day?

"When we're in the race I am. Yeah, yeah," Ross said, who added with a boisterous laugh: "When we're in last place, no! Don't want to look at it."

The Cubs took five of seven against the Reds and Braves on this homestand and are 15-4 in their last 19 games. Now they head to New York to face the Mets, who have lost six straight.

"We can compete with anybody," Ross said. "The best teams in baseball are consistent over 162. That's what the Braves (70-39) have been doing. They're walking away from a really good division. They've got proven players and World Series champions all over the place. They're really good. ...

"The next step is (for us to do) that over 162. We (didn't) do that the first half, but second half's looking pretty good."

Roster move:

The Cubs recalled RHP Caleb Killian from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday and optioned LHP Anthony Kay to Iowa. Since June 21, Killian had a 2.43 ERA in seven games (six starts) with Iowa. He is 7-1 with a 3.97 ERA overall.

The Cubs needed a fresh arm as manager David Ross used his bullpen for 4 or more innings in four straight games heading into Sunday. Also, Javier Assad -- normally a reliever -- started and tossed 3⅔ innings during the Cubs' win over the Braves on Saturday.

"Asked a lot out of the bullpen as of late," Ross said. "Just gonna need a guy with some length down there. He's throwing the ball really well and deserves to be back."