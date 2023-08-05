Cubs hang on to edge Braves 8-6

Cubs' Jeimer Candelario rounds the bases and celebrates his home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder during the first inning Saturday at Wrigley Field. Candelario, acquired from Washington in a trade on July 31, is 11-for-19 (.579) in five games with the Cubs. Associated press

Dansby Swanson and Jeimer Candelario hit first-inning home runs, Ian Happ added a homer in the seventh inning and the Cubs went on to post a 8-6 victory over Atlanta at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Javier Assad started in place of Marcus Stroman (right hip inflammation) and allowed 2 runs on 5 hits in 3⅔ innings.

The Cubs scored 5 runs in the first inning and still led 7-2 after five, but things got dicey in the sixth when relief pitcher Daniel Palencia walked the bases loaded with one out.

Mark Leiter Jr. relieved Palencia and gave up a sacrifice fly to Michael Harris II and an RBI single to Ronald Acuna Jr.

Leiter Jr. then issued a walk to Ozzie Albies to load the bases.

That set up a duel with Austin Riley, who has 26 home runs and 68 RBIs on the season. After falling behind 1-0, Leiter Jr. battled back and threw three straight strikes, getting Riley to whiff on an 84-mph splitter.

The Cubs (57-54) extended their lead to 8-4 on Happ's home run and went on to win for the 14th time in 18 games.

Leiter Jr. has only allowed 4 hits and walked four in his last 10⅓ innings. The 32-year-old's ERA dropped to an even 3.00.

Cody Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, Candelario added a double in the fourth inning, and Nick Madrigal and Christopher Morel both had RBI singles.

Candelario, acquired from Washington in a trade on July 31, is 11-for-19 (.579) in five games with the Cubs.

Justin Steele (12-3, 2.65 ERA) will face the Braves' Charlie Morton (10-9, 3.62) in the series finale Sunday.