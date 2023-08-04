Hendricks' good start quickly falls away as slugging Braves beat Cubs 8-0

The Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley celebrates his home run with Matt Olson during the seventh inning Friday against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

Facing the most powerful lineup in the majors at Wrigley Field on Friday, Kyle Hendricks was absolutely perfect for three innings.

Atlanta's batters were utterly perplexed by the right-hander's mix of 88-89 mph fastballs and sinkers, and 80-mph change-ups.

With Atlanta's Max Fried also retiring the first nine Cubs, it looked like an epic pitching duel was in the works.

Instead, we saw an epic collapse by Hendricks in the fourth inning as the Braves erupted for 7 runs on 8 hits en route to an easy 8-0 victory. Six hits went for extra bases, including Sean Murphy's 2-run homer that made it 4-0 and Marcell Ozuna's 437-foot bomb to Waveland Avenue that made it 5-0 one pitch later.

In less than 15 minutes, the 36,225 on hand saw quite clearly why the Braves own the best record in baseball at 70-37.

The Braves have 209 home runs, far and away the most in the league. The Dodgers (174) and Angels (167) were second and third, respectively, heading into Friday's night games.

Every player in Atlanta's lineup had at least 11 HRs, and five guys have cranked 20 or more. Matt Olson leads the way with 37.

The Cubs, meanwhile, are led by Patrick Wisdom (19), Christopher Morel (17), Dansby Swanson (16), Cody Bellinger (16) and newcomer Jeimer Candelario (16).

Hendricks' nightmare began when Ronald Acuna Jr. ripped a single to center field to lead off the fourth. Needing to be wary of Acuna, who leads the majors with 51 stolen bases, Hendricks threw to first base twice while pitching to Ozzie Albies.

After Albies doubled to center, Austin Riley hit an RBI groundout to second base to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.

At that point, you're thinking maybe Hendricks escapes by giving up a sac fly to Olson to allow the Cubs to stay within two runs.

But it was not to be as Olson sliced an opposite-field double down the left-field line, and Murphy and Ozuna followed with back-to-back home runs. Hendricks gave up 3 more hits, including a triple to Acuna, and saw his ERA go from 3.49 to 4.07.

Fried, who missed three months with a strained left forearm, allowed 3 hits in 6 innings while striking out eight. He improved to 3-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.69.