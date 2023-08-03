No homers, but Cubs walk past Reds as furious Bell channels Earl Weaver

When Reds pitcher Jeff Weaver walked 3 straight batters in the third inning Thursday at Wrigley Field, his manager David Bell decided to channel the late Earl Weaver.

Bell stormed out of the visitors dugout and went mildly ballistic while getting tossed by plate umpire Derek Thomas. Bell didn't throw his cap or stomp on it, but he did rip it off his head a couple of times and utilized plenty of finger-pointing.

The outburst wasn't quite at the level of the legendary Orioles manager, but no one gets real mad these days like they used to.

It seemed like Bell was more upset with how this series has gone than anything. Cincinnati left town with three straight losses after dropping a 5-3 decision Thursday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs (56-53) have now gone 13-3 over their last 16 games.

There weren't any egregious calls during the three walks. Maybe a 3-2 checked swing by Dansby Swanson could have gone either way.

But with the Cubs scoring a franchise-record 36 runs and hitting 12 homers the past two games, this was the fourth day in a row the Reds had to dip into the bullpen early. None of Cincinnati's four starters in this series lasted even 5 innings. Even while using catcher Luke Maile for two innings of mop-up action, the Reds' bullpen was taxed.

This game was the lowest-scoring of the four and there were no Cubs home runs, a mild surprise since weather conditions were roughly the same. Cubs starter Jameson Taillon survived 5 innings with 2 runs allowed, which is a decent result the way the ball has carried this week, and recorded a win for the fifth straight start.

Taillon gave up a home run to rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz on the first pitch of the game, then left the mound when Spencer Steer led off the sixth with a double.

It's starting to look like the Cubs' lineup against right-handed pitchers will not include Seiya Suzuki. (At least, not always.) Mike Tauchman started in right field for the second time this week, with Cody Bellinger in center and Jeimer Candelario at first base.

The way Tauchman has played lately, he needs to be in the lineup, especially against right-handers, and switch-hitter Candelario is better from the left side. One variation could be Tauchman in center, Suzuki in right, Bellinger at first and Candelario at third. For this game, Nick Madrigal was at third.

Manager David Ross said he plans to use Suzuki from Friday's day game against Atlanta, when the Cubs are scheduled to face lefty Max Fried.

"Right now you've got to put your ego aside," Ross said. "We're not trying to fit everybody's at-bats, we're trying to win every single game at all costs."

Before the game, Ross talked about taking the time to discuss roles and expectations for his players.

"You've got to paint the picture the best you can of what you see moving forward," Ross said. "Guys get hurt, things change, opportunity pops up. But I think that's one of my favorite things about this group. It doesn't matter what the role is, guys come to work every single day with a mission to get better."

The Cubs tied it up in the first on doubles by Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ. In the third, Hoerner reached on a two-out dropped third strike. Happ walked, Bellinger singled to score Hoerner, then came the three straight walks, to Swanson, Christopher Morel and Candelario to force in 2 runs.

The Cubs had a regrettable play in the fourth inning when Nick Madrigal was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on Tauchman's double off the wall. With nobody out, it wasn't a great choice by third base coach Willie Harris.

Steer homered in the eighth off Julian Merryweather to make it 4-3, but the Cubs added an insurance run on a Swanson double, Candelario single and Yan Gomes sacrifice fly. Adbert Alzolay completed a four-out save, his 13th.

