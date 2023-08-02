New Cubs reliever Cuas made deliveries while working on his delivery

When they made the trade with Kansas City on Monday, the Cubs weren't sure what they were going to do with reliever Jose Cuas. But Wednesday he was in the clubhouse, joining the roster when Marcus Stroman went on the injured list.

Everything about his story is unconventional. He switched from position player to pitcher while playing in the Brewers organization. After being released, he decided to try a sidearm delivery and worked on that for three years with the independent Long Island Ducks while delivering packages for FedEx to make ends meet. He also briefly played for the Kane County Cougars in 2019.

He made his major league debut last season with the Royals and was traded to the Cubs for Nelson Velazquez.

"I didn't see this coming at all," Cuas said. "A couple years ago, I was delivering packages for FedEx. Now I'm here, jumping on board with a team that's trying to accomplish the postseason push."

Cuas has been mostly a sinker-slider pitcher. He was effective against right-handed hitters last season, better against lefties this year. His best pitch has been the four-seam fastball, a recent addition.

"The four-seam fastball is something new, something I started throwing about a month ago," he said. "Using it a lot more as of late and it's been a huge help to me, great add to my arsenal. I still don't have the full confidence in it I would like. I know it's a good pitch.

"I take it back to my days at shortstop. I threw four-seams across the infield. Now it's just trying to figure out how to throw a four-seam down low."

Cuas was born in the Dominican Republic, but went to high school in Brooklyn and played in college at Maryland. He became friends with Christopher Morel in winter league, and was a Cape Cod League teammate of reliever Anthony Kay.

Bellinger wins award:

Cody Bellinger was named NL player of the month after hitting .400 with 8 home runs and 24 RBI in July.

At one point, there was a chance he'd be traded before the deadline. After Tuesday's game, Bellinger was asked if Jed Hoyer ever told him he was off the market.

"No. I kind of, as we were winning, kind of assumed, maybe," Bellinger said. "But I didn't know for sure. I tried not to focus on it and just play the game."

Hoyer said he was trying to wait as long as possible, then the comeback win over the White Sox and Mike Tauchman game-saving catch in St. Louis sealed the decision.

"He was popular in the early conversations," Hoyer said of Bellinger. "He's been everything we expected, but he's been better than we expected. He's a huge part of why we have so much confidence in this team."

Hoyer credited Bellinger for working out at the Cubs' Arizona complex every day once he signed. Now the logical next step is re-signing him this winter.

"I don't comment on negotiations in season," Hoyer said with a smile. "But he knows how we feel about him. I think he's been a really good fit."

Around the horn:

The Cubs' top pitching prospect, Cade Horton, made his Double A debut Wednesday for Tennessee and threw 4 shutout innings against Chattanooga, with 2 hits, no walks and 6 strikeouts. ... The Cubs hit 7 home runs in a game Tuesday for the fourth time in franchise history. The last time it happened was May 17, 1977, against San Diego, with homers by Larry Biitner (2), Steve Ontiveros, Gene Clines, Bobby Murcer, Jerry Morales and Dave Rosello.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports