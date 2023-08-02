Deerfield's Vince India wins Illinois Open

The 74th Illinois Open required a three-hole playoff, but it was worth it to Vince India.

India, who won the tournament in 2018, defeated University of Illinois alum Dylan Meyer after both played the regulation 54 holes in 8-under-par 208. Defending champion David Perkins of East Peoria tied for third.

After starring collegiately at Iowa, India, from Deerfield, earned a berth on the Korn Ferry Tour and tied for 21st in last week's NV5 Invitational at The Glen Club, in Glenview. With the Korn Ferry circuit playing in Utah this week, India opted to play in the Illinois Open at Flossmoor Golf Club and it provided a big confidence boost.

Meyer, meanwhile, was also an outstanding amateur player and won the Western Amateur while still a collegiate player for the Illinois. He's now a professional, but the 121st Western Amateur is in progress at North Shore in Glenview. It concludes on Saturday, completing a week-long doubleheader of top amateur competition in the Chicago area.

India earned $21,702 for the victory while Meyer, from Evansville, Indiana, picked up $12,772 for being the runner-up.