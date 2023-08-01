Bears claim Panthers DT Roy off waivers
The Bears claimed veteran defensive tackle Bravvion Roy off waivers Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
In a corresponding move, the Bears waived defensive tackle Donovan Jeter. Jeter had been with the Bears since January.
The Carolina Panthers waived the 26-year-old Roy after three seasons. He appeared in 45 games, including 15 starts, in Carolina. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 by the Panthers. At 6-foot-1, 330 pounds, Roy eats up space. He had 76 combined tackles, including 30 solo tackles, during his first three NFL seasons. That included 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack.
The Bears add Roy to a defensive tackle position that already includes veterans Justin Jones and Andrew Billings, plus rookies like Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, among others.