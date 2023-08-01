Bears claim Panthers DT Roy off waivers

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bravvion Roy enters the stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Associated Press

The Bears claimed veteran defensive tackle Bravvion Roy off waivers Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

In a corresponding move, the Bears waived defensive tackle Donovan Jeter. Jeter had been with the Bears since January.

The Carolina Panthers waived the 26-year-old Roy after three seasons. He appeared in 45 games, including 15 starts, in Carolina. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2020 by the Panthers. At 6-foot-1, 330 pounds, Roy eats up space. He had 76 combined tackles, including 30 solo tackles, during his first three NFL seasons. That included 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack.

The Bears add Roy to a defensive tackle position that already includes veterans Justin Jones and Andrew Billings, plus rookies like Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens, among others.