Top Cubs prospect Crow-Armstrong moving up to Triple A

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs' top-ranked prospect, is making the move to Triple A Iowa. He's expected to make his debut Tuesday in Des Moines against the Toledo Mudhens.

Crow-Armstrong, 21, was hitting .289 with 14 home runs, 60 RBI and 27 stolen bases for Double A Tennessee. His numbers have improved for three months straight.

It seems reasonable to expect Crow-Armstrong to be playing center at Wrigley Field next season, possibly by Opening Day. The Cubs will almost certainly consider re-signing Cody Bellinger with the idea of using him mostly at first base.

Crow-Armstrong was a first-round pick, No. 19 overall, of the New York Mets in 2020 out of the touted Harvard-Westlake high school program in Los Angeles. The Cubs got him at the trade deadline in 2021 for Javy Baez.

Wet glove dried:

Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman, asked if had any problem with his glove getting soaked by the postgame dousing from teammates on Friday in St. Louis.

"No, everything's good," he answered. "Just put it outside for 10 minutes."

True, it was 99 degrees in St. Louis last weekend. Tauchman clinched Friday's 3-2 victory by robbing Cardinals pinch-hitter Alec Burleson of a game-winning 2-run homer to center field.

Around the horn:

The Reds, in town for a four-game series, put third baseman Jonathan India on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left foot plantar fasciitis. ... RHP Jake Cousins from Wheaton Academy was claimed off waivers Monday by Houston. Cousins had spent three years with the Brewers, appearing in nine games this season. ... According to Cubs historian Ed Hartig, this is the third time the Cubs have gone from 10 games below .500 to above .500. It also happened in 1968 and '96.

