Report: Danny Wirtz to succeed Rocky as chairman, president of Blackhawks' ownership

After last week's death of Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz, son Danny Wirtz will become chairman and president of Wirtz Corporation, according to a Monday report by Crain's Chicago Business.

Crain's reported that Danny Wirtz's new titles were approved Saturday by the Wirtz Corporation board.

Wirtz, 46, was already CEO of the hockey team, which has been in the family since the 1950s.

In addition to the Blackhawks, Wirtz Corporation also runs Breakthru Beverage Group, a wholesale liquor distributor; Wirtz Realty; Ivanhoe Farms in Mundelein; and several banks.

New acquisition:

The Chicago Steel, a USHL team based at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, announced the team has been acquired by Wirtz Corporation from Larry Robbins, an Arlington Heights native who had owned the club since 2015.

"The success of the Steel is a testament to the power of positive culture, of team and family, of love and respect for the game of hockey and everyone who contributes to it and the value of bringing passion and purpose to all we do," Robbins said Monday in a news release from the Steel, which has seen 39 players selected in the NHL Draft during Robbins' time as owner.

The United States Hockey League Board of Directors approved the sale last Friday, and the Steel will officially be under new ownership on Tuesday.