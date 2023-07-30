Jim O'Donnell: Last Duchossois partner says festival racing at Arlington remains a possibility

Courtsey of Peggy RossFrom left: Joe Joyce, Dick Duchossois, Sheldon Robbins and Ralph Ross, the four partners who owned Arlington Park on "Miracle Million Day."

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comThe ninth and final race heads towards the finish line Saturday September 25, 2021 in Arlington Heights at Arlington International Racecourse. Sister Ruler ridden by Constantino Roman takes first place.

RALPH ROSS CURRENTLY CAN'T bring himself to drive anywhere near Arlington Park.

It's far too crushing.

He is the last surviving member of the four partners who purchased the legacied local oval from Gulf & Western in the summer of 1983. The others were: Dick Duchossois, Sheldon Robbin and Joe Joyce.

Duchossois subsequently bought out all others and was sole proprietor from 1986-1999. He then merged into Churchill Downs Inc. and his play palace -- shuttered following the 1997 season - reopened in 2000.

BUT ROSS IS STEADFASTLY REFUSING to extinguish the last flicker of hope that live thoroughbred racing could ever return to the Arlington grounds.

"An awful lot would have to fall right," said Ross, always a sharp, affable and direct man. "But as long as they don't mess with the racing surfaces (main track and turf), we could certainly still have a festival meet up and running once the Bears let it be known what they're going to do with the land."

The ultimate intent of the Bears is the wavering "X" factor.

If they decide to forge ahead and build on the AP land, Ross's vision is diminished.

If they don't -- or remain in limbo -- his rallying imagination gains traction.

"We'd lease and that's just a question of from who," said the savvy industrialist, who made his fortune as the founder of North American Glass Industries and Construction Inc. "It'd be temporary stands and tents, more modern versions of what we did after the fire in 1985 and then for longer meets in 1986 and 1987.

"I'd estimate that it would cost about $10 million. We spent roughly $500,000 to hold 'The Miracle Million' 25 days after the fire back in 1985. So, it'd be a lot more in the next few years. But I can guarantee we have investor interest to handle all of that."

THE CORE THOUGHT OF ROSS centers on an annual festival of approximately 30 days beginning in mid-June. He projects that licensing from the Illinois Racing Board "would probably take about 20 minutes."

"Time is running out for a 2024 festival," he boldly declared. "Especially if the Bears' demolition of the main building isn't done until December. But if we had until June 2025 to get a festival rolling, this thing is 1,000 percent doable."

Ross sold North American Inc. in 1995. The firm was the general contractor for the 1985 Miracle Million, the 15-day Festival of Racing in 1986 and a three-month "tent meet" in 1987.

For the grand rebuild in 1988-89, Duchossois chose Jack McHugh -- an old pal from Morgan Park Academy -- and his family's construction firm as the general contractor. Ross and North American were a sub-contractor.

ROSS IS ALSO WELL AWARE that the faintest glimmer of hope that there could be live thoroughbreds again at Arlington will send thousands of local pulses racing.

"I completely understand how fans feel because I'm one of them" he said. "When we did that big build back in '88-'89, we built it like a fortress. By then it was all Dick's money and he wanted elegance and he wanted permanency. He got both. What's going on out there right now is terrible.

"With a little bit of luck and a whole lot of energy and focus, we can still turn some things around."

But one big Q.: Is he aware that the phrase "Against All Odds" has already been taken?

STREET-BEATIN':

Associates of Pat Fitzgerald are mulling over a point of strategy that could alter their contract settlement chess match with Michael "Mild" Schill and Northwestern University. If executed to projected scope, it's a game changer with aftershocks beyond the besieged school. …

Also on The Enchanted Lakefront, Joe Girardi was contacted by NU hierarchy about taking over as head coach of the battered baseball program. Girardi's initial response was negatory, although he reportedly left room for northward wiggle. (He and his family are quite happy at their Florida base.) …

David Haugh let the wind take him way too far down the dreaded "Chatty" Kaplan Cul-de-sac this week while over-waxing about that new "Barbie" movie. (The segment reminder on "The Score" should have been: "sports talk, not dudley doll babble.") Besides, Haugh's always come across as more of a "Ken" guy. …

The great Joe Kelly -- the bugler who called 'em to the post at Arlington from 1980-2002 -- said he's all on board if Ralph Ross needs a rusty tooter for any fresh Festival Opening Day. "I'd be there as quick as if (the late John) Coltrane called," said Kelly, who now lives with son Jimmy Kilgallon in St. Augustine, Fla. …

And Nick Wellington, on news that St. Viator alum Cole Kmet snagged a new 4-year, $50M contract with the Bears: "Now if he ever has kids, he can afford to send them to his alma mater."

• Jim O'Donnell's Sports and Media column appears each week on Sunday and Thursday. Reach him at jimodonnelldh@yahoo.com. All communications may be considered for publication.