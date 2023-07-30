Cubs win streak ends in 3-0 loss to Cards, but Reds are waiting

The Cubs' eight game winning streak was squelched by St. Louis lefthander Steven Matz on Sunday. They managed just 5 hits in a 3-0 loss to the Cardinals. Next up is the MLB trade deadline and a four-game series against first-place Cincinnati. Associated Press

The Cubs winning streak got caught in a Matz sandwich.

The eight-game streak began after they were shut down by St. Louis left-hander Steven Matz at Wrigley Field on July 20. Matz did it again Sunday, working 6 innings of the Cardinals' 3-0 victory.

Matz had an 0-7 record before the first time he beat the Cubs. Kyle Hendricks completed 7 innings Sunday, but took the loss. The good news for the Cubs is they won six of eight games against the Cardinals, beginning with the initial matchup with Matz.

"Overall, we're playing really good baseball; just a great series for us," Hendricks said. "That's what we've got to keep doing, just be in every game, play the fundamental baseball like we've been doing and keep this momentum rolling back home."

There is bigger news on the horizon. The MLB trade deadline hits at 5 p.m. Tuesday. A couple weeks ago, the Cubs seemed ready to deal Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger and anyone else that wasn't nailed down. But after the eight-game win streak, trade watch has shifted to incoming mode. Now the Cubs might be trying to bring in an extra bat or bullpen arm to help their playoff chances.

One popular rumor has the Cubs chasing Washington third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who began his career with the Cubs before they traded him to Detroit in 2017. He's hitting .258 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI this season.

The Cubs outrighted infielder Edwin Rios on Sunday, which opens a spot on the 40-man roster for a potential trade acquisition. Rios has been playing in Triple A Iowa.

"I think the mental lift will come in the next couple days when it's over," Hendricks said of the trade deadline. "It's been talked about for a long time. As much as you try and block it out, to not have to get these questions in another couple days; just questions about how the team's doing. It will be much easier to tune out the noise after another two days."

The Cardinals made a couple of trades Sunday, sending starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to Texas and reliever Jordan Hicks to Toronto.

The other issue for the Cubs is the schedule is about to get serious. They got back into playoff contention against St. Louis, Washington and the White Sox, three teams well below .500.

Next up is a four-game series against Cincinnati, which just moved ahead of Milwaukee for first place in the NL Central. The last time the Reds were in town, they swept a series against the Cubs in May. Atlanta, with MLB's best record, finishes the homestand next weekend.

The Cubs (53-52) are 3½ games out of a wild card berth and 4 back for the division lead.

"We just love where we're at," Hendricks said. "We have so much belief and trust in this locker room.

"We're growing so close, it's like a family, everybody's leaning on each other, trust the guy next to you, that kind of thing. You can really feel that vibe in this clubhouse. We're right where we need to be."

