Bears training camp report for July 29: QB Justin Fields shines in the red zone

Bears' Justin Fields carries the ball during training camp on Saturday in Lake Forest Associated Press

Training camp is here. The Bears held their fourth practice of training camp Saturday morning at Halas Hall.

The players won't start wearing pads until next week, but the team is back out on the practice field in the beginning stages of camp.

Red zone success:

Saturday's practice had a heavy focus on the red zone. Quarterback Justin Fields and the offense looked good in that area close to the goal line.

One highlight play was a touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet in the corner of the end zone. Kmet barely touched his toes down in time to make the grab. Later, receiver DJ Moore drew the attention of cornerback Jaylon Johnson enough that Fields could waltz on into the end zone on a QB run.

"A lot of good operation there (in the red zone)," head coach Matt Eberflus.

In 7-on-7 in the red zone, Fields found Moore on a touchdown in the corner of the end zone that was almost unfair how quickly they connected after the ball was snapped. A diving Kyler Gordon couldn't quite get a hand on the pass. Gordon said he felt like he hesitated just a moment too long. If not, he felt, he had a shot at an interception.

"They can throw the ball every single time, but I I know that I can get into position and make that play," Gordon said.

Two-minute drill:

The Bears first-team offense needed just 1:10 of game time to drive from about its own 40-yard line to the end zone. Fields connected with Kmet for a big gain up the middle, then found receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for a touchdown.

"(We) did a nice job of utilizing (our timeout), getting ourselves in position with a couple of good chunk plays, which is what you need in two minute to get into scoring position," Eberflus said.

Injury report:

Safety Eddie Jackson sat out practice Saturday. Eberflus said that was solely to give Jackson some extra rest as he returns from a foot injury. Jackson watched practice from the sidelines.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn saw a little bit more action in 11-on-11 than previously as he continues his ramp up period. Sanborn is returning from an ankle injury he suffered late last season. He missed the entire spring practice period as he rehabbed the injury.

"Yeah, (I) feel good," Sanborn said earlier this week. "I'm excited to be out there and excited to soon be actually playing and getting some plays in and some reps."

Sanborn was cleared earlier this week when he returned for camp, but has been working his way into team drills slowly.

"Jack got some reps today, which was good to see," Eberflus said.