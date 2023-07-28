Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky

The Sky's Marina Mabrey tries to get up after falling during the first half of Friday's home game against the Seattle Storm. Associated Press

Seattle's Ezi Magbegor, left, and the Sky's Alanna Smith, center, and Courtney Williams scramble for control of the ball during the second half of Friday's game in Chicago. Associated Press

The Sky's Kahleah Copper drives to the basket as Seattle's Mercedes Russell defends during the second half of Friday's game in Chicago. Associated Press

Seattle's Ezi Magbegor, left, and the Sky's Alanna Smith, reach for the ball during the second half of Friday's game in Chicago. Associated Press

The Sky's Elizabeth Williams drives to the basket as Seattle's Mercedes Russell defends during the second half Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. Associated Press

The Sky's Alanna Smith, left, tries to break up a pass from Seattle's Ezi Magbegor, center, to Jewell Loyd (24) as Sky's Kahleah Copper watches during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. Associated Press

Ezi Magbegor had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Gabby Williams also scored 17 points and the Seattle Storm snapped a franchise-record 10-game losing streak Friday night with an 83-74 road win over the Chicago Sky.

Seattle (5-19) won for the first time in more than a month, dating to a 87-74 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on June 24. The Storm also ended a six-game road losing streak.

Loyd hit a 3-pointer with 8:29 left in the third quarter that gave the Storm the lead for good, then assisted on a 3 by Williams before Williams hit a pull-up jumper that made it 50-42. Kia Nurse made a basket to give Seattle its biggest lead of the game at 73-55 with 8:33 to play.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (10-14) with 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals. Dana Evans scored 12 points and Alanna Williams and Courtney Williams added 10 points apiece.

Jewell Loyd scored 15 points with six rebounds and six assists and Sami Whitcomb scored 12 points and grabbed a career-best 10 rebounds -- her first career double-double -- for Seattle.