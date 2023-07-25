Sky falls as Plum, Wilson and Gray each score 20-plus points for Vegas

Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans, left, guards Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

Kelsey Plum had 27 points, A'ja Wilson added 24 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 107-95 on Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena for their sixth straight victory.

Chelsea Gray had 22 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists for Las Vegas (22-2). Kiah Stokes grabbed 17 rebounds to go with 6 points. The 12-point win ended a streak of five straight games that the Aces had won by 15 or more.

Kahleah Copper made 12 of 18 shots and scored a career-high 37 points for the Sky (9-14). Elizabeth Williams added 12 points, Courtney Williams had 11 points and 11 assists and Marina Mabrey also scored 11.

Las Vegas is 6-0 since Naperville Central legend and former Sky champ Candace Parker was sidelined before the All-Star break. The Aces announced Monday that Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her foot and is out indefinitely. Las Vegas also lost Alysha Clark when she was hit in the face.

Wilson made 6 of 8 field goals in the first quarter and scored 13 points to help Las Vegas lead 30-26. Wilson had 15 points at halftime and Plum added 13 as Las Vegas led 55-45 after shooting 54% from the field.

The Aces shot 50% overall and made 24 of 27 free throws.