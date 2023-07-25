Boomers rally to series-opening win over Ottawa

The Schaumburg Boomers rallied from a 3-run deficit to knock off the Ottawa Titans in the opener of a three-game series by a 7-5 final on Tuesday night at Wintrust Field.

Ottawa struck rapidly in the top of the first, posting three hits and a walk to open an early 3-0 lead. The Boomers stranded runners at second and third in the bottom of the frame but were able to get on the board in the second. Kyle Fitzgerald led off with a triple and crossed the plate on an RBI single from Kokko Figueiredo. Ottawa responded quickly with a run in the third to extend the edge to 4-1.

Travis Holt pulled the Boomers within a run at 4-3 with a two-out two-run double in the bottom of the fifth. Facing the bullpen in the seventh, Schaumburg scored four runs to take the lead. Chase Dawson pushed an 0-2 offering through the left side of the infield to score a pair and give the Boomers the edge. Blake Berry followed with an RBI single through nearly the same spot. A homer from Taylor Wright made the score 7-5 and Ottawa had the tying runs on in the ninth but the Boomers held on for the decision.

Aaron Glickstein worked six innings and finished with four walks and four strikeouts. Juan Pichardo earned his second victory in relief with a scoreless seventh. Kristian Scott tossed the eighth and Dylan Stutsman shut the door in the ninth for his fifth save. Dawson posted two hits as the Boomers finished with eight.