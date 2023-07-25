Blackhawks sign Savoie to entry-level deal
Updated 7/25/2023 3:49 PM
The Blackhawks announced Monday that forward Samuel Savoie has been signed to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft, 19-year-old Savoie has scored 110 points (46 goals, 55 assists) in 151 games with the Gatineau Olympiques of the QMJHL.
His contract carries a salary cap hit of $878,000.
