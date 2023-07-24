'I was going a little stir crazy': Cubs' Swanson finds way to help team while on IL

Chicago Cubs' Yan Gomes (15) and Cody Bellinger are met at the dugout by manager David Ross, right, and Dansby Swanson on June 30. Swanson has been working closely with Ross since being put on the injured list. Associated Press

Nobody wants to play baseball more than Dansby Swanson.

The Cubs' shortstop proved that by appearing in 380 of 382 games for the Atlanta Braves over the last three seasons.

So it's no surprise Swanson was understandably irked when he was forced to go on the injured list with a left heel contusion on July 6.

"I was going a little stir crazy," Swanson admitted.

To keep from going completely nuts, Swanson turned into a volunteer assistant for manager David Ross and his staff.

"He's tried to be manager and hitting coach and infield coach," Ross said. "He just can't turn it off. It's been fun watching him interact around the dugout and the clubhouse.

"We've had a lot of good conversations."

One thing Swanson noticed is that the game is awfully easy when you're on the bench.

Hey! Why didn't you swing at that pitch? Why did you miss the cutoff man? How did you misplay that ball?

It's no wonder writers and broadcasters are such tremendous armchair managers.

"The one thing you have to remember is this game is incredibly difficult," said Swanson, who went 4-for-8 with a pair of RBIs in victories over the Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Saturday and Sunday. "You never know what word (or) voice (will help). You can be saying the same thing three different ways and it resonates with one guy one way and another guy a different way.

"Just doing whatever I can to do to help the guys and instill confidence in one another."

It goes a long way -- especially for guys like Patrick Wisdom and Miles Mastrobuoni, who have had their ups and downs this season.

"I've talked with him quite a bit about his work," Wisdom said. "What's he trying to feel, what's he trying to accomplish -- whether it be a drill out on the field or in the cage. Just trying to pick apart his brain seeing if I can implement it."

Swanson made the playoffs the last four seasons with the Braves and helped them win the World Series in 2021. So when he makes a suggestion, everyone listens.

Including Ross.

"His makeup's off the charts," said Ross, who made a tweak to the relay system from outfielders to infielders after talking with Swanson. "And that's (what) we identified in the off-season -- trying to get somebody that's wired the right way and thinks the right things and has been part of winning for a really long time."

The smooth-fielding Swanson has also helped Mastrobuoni understand how to play a more fluid third base. The keys? Never sit back. And always keep your hands and feet moving forward.

"He does these small, little things that make a huge difference, but probably to a normal person they wouldn't think it's much," Mastrobuoni said. "There's a reason why he's a top shortstop in this league."

Swanson's also been known to give his cell number to players who get demoted. You need help? Call or text.

"He just wants everyone to succeed and be the best version of themselves," Wisdom said. "So he's open to helping any way he can. Just him being that way makes you feel comfortable going to him and asking for his insight."

Swanson, who played college ball at Vanderbilt and broke into the majors with the Braves at age 22, said it's always been in his DNA to help people -- "whether it's in baseball, life -- anything really."

So it's no wonder his wife, Mallory, has all but told Swanson what Phase II of his professional life will look like.

"My wife tells me I'm for sure coaching," Swanson said.

That didn't surprise Ross, who was asked where he'd place the 28-year-old on his staff. After a few moments of skyward contemplation, Ross had his answer: Third base coach.

"He sees a lot," Ross said. "He's very aware of the surroundings, how the game's moving. Obviously he has a lot of knowledge of the infielders, but (also) just the way he views the field sometimes."

No matter what path Swanson chooses, he seems to have a good grasp on when to speak up, when to stay silent and when to use a third party to relay a message. Not everybody wants to hear about their shortcomings every second of the day.

"It's not as easy as you see something, you say something. Everybody's different, right?" Swanson said. "Some guys have a process of how they want to go about things. There are some guys that welcome any type of advice or tips or feels.

"It's a mixed bag. You try and learn guys and then (figure out) when's the right time to say something. Or sometimes you might go to one of the guys that they like working with. Talk to them about things and have it come through them."

This kind of leadership can go a long way, especially as the pressure builds to win in the coming years. Swanson, who is in the first year of a seven-year contract, will be around to not only help the current players, but also to help the stars of tomorrow.

"Some guys just have that innate leadership quality in them," said first baseman Trey Mancini. "They're like a captain at heart -- and that's him."

Dansby Swanson's career stats

2016: 38 games played, .302/.361/.442, 3 HR, 17 RBI

2017: 144 games played, .232/.312/.324, 6 HR, 51 RBI

2018: 136 games played, .238/.304/.395, 14 HR, 59 RBI

2019: 127 games played, .251/.325/.422, 17 HR, 65 RBI

*2020: 60 games played, .274/.345/.464, 10 HR, 35 RBI

2021: 160 games played, .248/.311/.449, 27 HR, 88 RBI

2022: 162 games played, .277/.329/.447, 25 HR, 96 RBI

2023: 85 games played, .264/.348/.414, 10 HR, 38 RBI

Totals: 912 games played, .256/.324/.416, 112 HR, 449 RBI

*60-game season