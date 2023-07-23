Why the Cubs should buy, not sell, at the trade deadline

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, celebrates with center fielder Cody Bellinger after they defeated the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. The Cubs have one of the hottest hitters in Bellinger. He's an eye-popping 41-for-104 with 7 HRs and 22 RBIs in his last 25 games. And with Swanson's return, the lineup is now long and dangerous and capable of putting together big innings at any time. So why shouldn't the Cubs be buyers at the deadline? Associated Press

Here's a crazy thought for Jed Hoyer: Instead of selling at the trade deadline -- like everyone expects you to -- pull a George Costanza and do the opposite.

Zig. Don't zag.

Hit the other way.

Go for it.

Fortify the Cubs' roster with -- gasp! -- a couple of moves that would help your squad make a postseason run. Nobody expects this to happen, but it's fair to ask why not?

The Cubs, who won three straight over the weekend against the Cardinals, are 48-51 overall, 10-6 in their last 16 games and 22-15 since June 9.

Hoyer, the Cubs' president of baseball operations, has one of the hottest hitters in Cody Bellinger. Nobody wants to face this guy. He's an eye-popping 41-for-104 with 7 HRs and 22 RBIs in his last 25 games.

With Dansby Swanson's return Saturday, the lineup is now long and dangerous and capable of putting together big innings at any time.

Hoyer also has two of MLB's best starting pitchers in Justin Steele (10-3, 2.95 ERA) and Marcus Stroman (10-7, 3.09). Kyle Hendricks (3.38 ERA) has been solid in his 11 starts, and even Jameson Taillon is coming around.

"Stroman's been one of the best three or four pitchers in baseball this year," Taillon said after the Cubs' 7-2 victory over St. Louis at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

"Bellinger's kind of the heart and soul of our team. Playing great defense. Seems like he's always got the big hit. He's got great energy. Then Hendricks, he's been great since he's been back and he's been here a long time.

"So I would love to keep playing with those guys. I just don't know what plans they have."

The plan should be this: Add a third baseman who can consistently hit for average and power, as well as another reliable starter.

Do that and it's absolutely possible the Cubs could chase down Cincinnati and Milwaukee -- especially considering 21 of the next 31 games are against teams under .500. The Cubs also have seven of their toughest games at home: Four against the Reds from July 31 to Aug. 3 and three against the Braves from Aug. 4-6.

"Think you're just starting to see the best version of us," Ross said. "The offense has picked it up as of late. ... The bullpen's figured some things out at times.

"We're playing all right. Nothing's stood out that's great. (Laughs). My seat tends to see the thing where we can continue to improve."

And where would that be?

"Just the attention to detail where we can add runs (with) baserunning," Ross said. "(Also) not walking guys out of the pen. Just being on the attack and having that confidence in yourself to fill up the zone."

Now, is this a perfect team? No. Far from it.

Is it going to win the World Series? Unlikely.

But they're only 6½ games out of first place. Not 15. Not 20. Not 25.

So instead of waving the white flag, show Bellinger and Stroman what it's like to make a playoff push in Chicago. Show the fans you care enough to win. Because it sure hasn't looked like that of late.

