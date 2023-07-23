Cubs offense errupts again in 7-2 win, they take 3 of 4 from Cardinals

Cubs' Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates with first base coach Mike Napoli after hitting a one-run single during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago, Sunday. Associated Press

Cody Bellinger hit a 2-run homer in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly RBI in a 5-run third, and the Cubs went on to claim a 7-2 victory over St. Louis at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

Bellinger took advantage of an error by Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery on a two-out ground ball off the bat of Ian Happ.

Jameson Taillon (4-6) gave up 1 run on 7 hits and struck out six in 5⅔ innings. He's allowed just 4 earned runs in his last three starts (19⅓ innings).

The Cubs improved to 48-51 overall and are now 6.5 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

The Cubs batted around in the third, with a pair of walks to Patrick Wisdom and Seiya Suzuki setting the table for the big inning. After Bellinger's sac fly, Dansby Swanson had an RBI single to center, Yan Gomes had a 2-run double to left, and Trey Mancini grounded an RBI double down the third-base line.

The Cubs managed just 2 more hits (a double by Nico Hoerner and a single by Swanson) the rest of the way.

Taillon threw a season-high 109 pitches.

After an off day Monday, the Cubs play the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Around the horn:

Nick Madrigal was supposed to DH for Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, but sat out with "general lower body fatigue." Madrigal, on the IL with a strained hamstring, went 2-for-6 in his first two games of the rehab assignment. ... Relief pitcher Brad Boxberger, who has been out since mid-May with a right forearm strain, will begin throwing bullpen sessions next week. ...

The Cubs reached base 21 times during an 8-6 victory over St. Louis on Friday, the 10th time they've had 20-plus batters reach in a game. That is tied for second-most in the majors, behind only Cincinnati (11). ... The Cubs also left 12 of those runners on base Saturday to up their season total to 706 -- third-worst in MLB. ... Former Blackhawks defenseman Chris Chelios threw out the ceremonial first pitch Sunday. Chelios, who also sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," brought 2-year-old grandson Danny Vitale onto the field with him.