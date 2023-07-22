How Naperville baseball fan has been saving game's video legacy since the 1980s

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Doak Ewing, president of Rare Sportsfilms Inc., at the Society for American Baseball Research convention, recently held at the Palmer House in Chicago.

New York Yankees' catcher Yogi Berra leaps into the arms of pitcher Don Larsen after Larsen struck out the last Brooklyn Dodgers' batter to complete his perfect game during the fifth game of the World Series, Oct. 8, 1956. Racing up in the background is Joe Collins. Naperville baseball film collector Doak Ewing is especially proud of his film of the broadcast of Larsen's perfect game "That's our signature piece. It's black-and-white. It's an old kinescope." Associated Press

Pirates fans rush onto the field to congratulate second baseman Bill Mazeroski as he rounds third base after hitting his World Series-winning home run against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the ninth inning at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh in October 1960. Naperville baseball film collector Doak Ewing calls his copy of this game his Holy Grail of his collection. Associated Press

Around the late 1970s, home video recorders made it possible for baseball fans to tape their favorite games and relive cherished moments years later with children, grandchildren and old friends.

I still have Beta and VHS tapes of old ballgames, and some collectors have uploaded games to YouTube.

But what about the games from decades prior to home video? Who preserved those games for future generations?

The answer is practically nobody. Local stations like WGN and national networks alike trashed their broadcasts.

Enter Naperville resident Doak Ewing of Rare Sportsfilms, whose DVD catalog is a feast for baseball historians.

You want to see highlight reels of individual teams, all-star games and World Series? How about rare footage of legends like Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner? Consult Doak's catalog and place your order.

The same goes for newsreel footage of the Go-Go Sox and an NBC Game of the Week between the Philadelphia Phillies and the legendary 1969 Chicago Cubs.

I caught up with Doak at the recent Society for American Baseball Research convention at the Palmer House in Chicago, where he set up shop in the dealer's room.

I also bought four DVDs: