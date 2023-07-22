Cubs' Swanson returns, doubles in first at-bat

If anyone forgot how important Dansby Swanson is to the Cubs, the veteran shortstop reminded them immediately by doubling in his first at-bat in two weeks during an 8-6 victory over St. Louis at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Next at-bat? How about an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3?

And in the field? How about a nice scoop-and-throw of Tyler O'Neill's hard-hit grounder in the seventh?

All in all an impressive return for Swanson, who had been on the injured list with a left heel contusion since July 6.

"It's nice to be able to be back out there," Swanson said beforehand. "Just kind of a crappy, annoying little thing."

Swanson missed only two games in the previous three seasons, so it's no wonder he admitted to "going a little stir crazy."

"I was like everyone's honorable assistant (coach)," Swanson said. "Hitting coaches, pitching coaches -- like everybody."

Swanson isn't 100% yet, but is healthy enough to try and help the Cubs during this pivotal stretch before the August 1 trade deadline.

"Dansby's really important to our success," said manager David Ross. "Been missed. Love having him in the lineup."

Going, going, going, gone:

Miles Mastrobuoni, who hit his first major league HR during the Cubs' win over St. Louis on Friday, cranked his last long balls last season with the Triple-A Durham Bulls.

"I had a doubleheader where I had a three-homer day," said Mastrobuoni, who hit 16 HRs for the Bulls in 2022. "Hopefully I'll hit more here soon."

Mastrobuoni's home run came in his 45th major league game.

Around the horn:

Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras left Saturday's game with right-hip tightness in the fifth inning and is day-to-day. Contreras went 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs. ... Drew Smyly has allowed home runs of 445-plus feet in two of his last three appearances: A 447-footer to the Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton on July 9, and a 445-footer to the Cardinals' Nolan Gorman on Saturday. Gorman's homer was his 20th. ... The last three hitters in the Cardinals lineup went 0-for-12 with 5 strikeouts Saturday. ... Former Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler threw a ceremonial first pitch Saturday from (where else?) center field. Fowler hit .276 with 13 home runs in 2016 and added 2 HRs against Cleveland in the World Series. He's the only player to lead off Game 7 of the World Series with a home run.