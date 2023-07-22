Cubs come back 4 times to edge Cards 8-6

Cubs' Cody Bellinger drives in two runs with a single in the sixth inning. Bellinger drove in 4 runs, Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ combined to go 8-for-12 with 2 walks, and the Cubs came back four times to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 at Wrigley Field on Saturday. Associated Press

Cody Bellinger drove in 4 runs, Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner and Ian Happ combined to go 8-for-12 with 2 walks, and the Cubs came back four times to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-6 at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

The Cubs battled back all day, erasing deficits of 1-0, 3-1, 5-3 and 6-5. They took the lead for good in the sixth when Bellinger poked a 2-run single to right to make it 7-6 and Seiya Suzuki singled to left to make it 8-6.

Manager David Ross employed the "opener" strategy by starting reliever Michael Fulmer and then inserting Drew Smyly in the third inning. Fulmer allowed 1 run (a first-pitch leadoff HR to Lars Nootbaar) and 3 hits.

Coming out of the bullpen didn't solve Smyly's struggles as he allowed 5 runs (4 earned) on 6 hits in 3⅔ innings. Smyly has a 9.86 ERA in his last five appearances, giving up 33 hits and walking 10 in 21 innings.

Dansby Swanson, activated off the injured list, went 2-for-4 and was hit by a pitch. He had an RBI single in the third that tied the game at 3-3. Swanson also neatly scooped Tyler O'Neill's hard-hit grounder in the seventh and threw to first for an easy out.

Bellinger is 40-for-91 in with 19 RBIs his last 24 games. Happ (2-for-3, BB, 3 runs) was 11-for-73 in his previous 21 games. Hoerner was 3-for-4 with a walk and also scored 3 runs.

The Cubs (47-51) are 9-6 in their last 15 contests. The Cardinals (44-55) dropped a second straight game after winning their previous six.

A 20-minute rain delay pushed Saturday's start time back to 1:45, and another delay of 87 minutes stopped the game in the seventh inning.

• Follow John on Twitter @JdietzSports.