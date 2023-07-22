Copper ties career-high with 29, Sky snap skid

SEATTLE -- Kahleah Copper matched her career-high with 29 points, making all 11 of her free throw attempts, to help the Chicago Sky beat Seattle 90-75 on Saturday night, extending the Storm's losing streak to a franchise record nine games.

Marina Mabrey added 22 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. Alanna Smith had nine points, a career-high 17 rebounds, a career-best tying four steals and three blocks for the Sky (9-13). The Sky snapped a four-game losing streak.

Copper hit a 3-pointer to cap the Sky's 7-2 opening, Ruthy Hebard scored inside to make it 24-10 late in the first quarter and the Sky led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ezi Magbegor led Seattle (4-18) with 14 points. Jewell Loyd, the league's leading scorer (24.9 per game) and the MVP of the WNBA All-Star Game earlier this month, scored 12 points, tying her season low.

Loyd, who also scored 12 points in a loss 79-63 loss to Las Vegas on Thursday, has made just 5 of 24 from the field over the past two games.

Seattle has lost 11 of its last 13 games. The Storm's previous record of eight consecutive losses was set in 2000 against teams like the defunct Sacramento Monarchs, Utah Starzz, Detroit Shock and Portland Fire.

Coaching additions:

Before Saturday's game, the Chicago Sky announced additions to the coaching staff for the rest of the 2023 season. Awvee Storey will be the Director of Basketball, Strategy and Personnel and Jeff Pagliocca will be the Director of Skill Development.

"We are very excited to have Awvee and Jeff on our staff," Interim General Manager and Head Coach Emre Vatansever said.

"Awvee is both an experienced basketball player and phenomenal coach and we are all very excited to have him back on our staff this year. Jeff is one of the best in the business when it comes to on-court skill development and I know his knowledge will be truly valuable on our staff."