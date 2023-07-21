Cubs' Mastrobuoni stays hot, hits first big-league homer

Cubs' Miles Mastrobuoni, right, celebrates his first MLB homer, with third base coach Willie Harris during the third inning on Friday at Wrigley Field. Associated Press

When you're hitting .145 in mid-June, it's difficult to feel good about yourself as a major leaguer.

"It stinks. You feel like you're on an island," said the Cubs' Miles Mastrobuoni, who managed just 9 hits in his first 62 at-bats.

But something clicked from the moment the 27-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on July 8. He went 2-for-3 that night against the Yankees, and had two more big games in back-to-back victories over the Nationals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mastrobuoni then made personal history during the Cubs' 4-3 victory over St. Louis at Wrigley Field on Friday by ripping a solo home run into the right-field bleachers in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1. It was his first major league homer in his 45th game.

Mastrobuoni added a single in the third inning and is 9-for-21 since his promotion.

"That's who he thinks he is -- and that's who we think he is," said manager David Ross. "He's been getting some basehits up the middle, staying on balls, doing a really good job of playing third (base). ...

"So happy for him. You saw a smile on his face after that homer. That goes a long way because he's been grinding."

Mastrobuoni, acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay last November, has been doing everything possible to prove he belongs. He's been asking Cody Bellinger for tips. Trusting his process. Working hard. Taking pride in his defense.

All with the belief things would turn around at the plate. And for now anyway, they have.

"Hitting is the hardest thing to do in sports," Mastrobuoni said. "And when that doesn't come you've got a chance to still impact the game on the defensive side.

"Throughout the struggles I always kept my nose down. That's one thing I know I can control is defense. Things are starting to come around."

Swanson due back soon:

Dansby Swanson did some running Friday, and manager David Ross hopes the shortstop will be available to face the Cardinals on Saturday or Sunday. Swanson (.258/.343/.409) has missed 12 games with a left heel contusion.

"Probably could have been active (Friday) at like 75%," Ross said. "I don't know how valuable that is if he's got to score from first or stretch a single into a double. ... He's getting closer."

Swanson is fourth on the Cubs in home runs (10) and fifth in RBIs (36).

Around the horn:

Michael Fulmer (4.43 ERA in 43 relief appearances) will start for the Cubs on Saturday against the Cardinals. It will be Fulmer's first start since 2021 when he was with the Tigers. ... Mike Tauchman (1-for-4, RBI on Friday) is hitting .280 out of the leadoff spot this season. He has reached safely in 24 of his last 30 games. ... Cards catcher/DH Willson Contreras is hitting .385 (10-for-26) against the Cubs this season. He is also 16-for-35 (.457) with 3 HRs in his last 10 games. ... When Jordan Walker hit a 2-run HR off Marcus Stroman on Thursday, he became the seventh-youngest Cardinal to homer at Wrigley Field and the youngest since Ted Simmons nearly 53 years ago.