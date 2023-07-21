Bats break out in third, Cubs halt Cards' 6-game win streak with 4-3 victory

Cubs' Cody Bellinger watches his 2-run homer run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty during the third inning oo Friday. Bellinger is hitting .442 with 6 HRs and 15 RBIs in his last 23 games. Associated press

Cody Bellinger and Miles Mastrobuoni homered in a 4-run third inning, Justin Steele threw 6⅓ sharp innings and the Cubs snapped St. Louis' six-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory at Wrigley Field on Friday.

The light-hitting Mastrobuoni led off the third with a rocket into the right-field bleachers for the first home run of his brief career. The Cubs made it 2-1 on an RBI double by Mike Tauchman, then grabbed a 4-1 lead when Bellinger unloaded on a 78-mph knuckle curve from Jack Flaherty.

Bellinger (3-for-4) is hitting .442 with 6 HRs and 15 RBIs in his last 23 games.

The Cubs' bullpen ran into serious trouble in the eighth, but Mark Leiter Jr. got pinch hitter Alec Burleson to ground into a double play with the bases loaded to end the inning. Burleson, who took a pair of pitches that were outside the zone but called strikes on 3-0 and 3-1 counts, was ejected immediately after being thrown out at first.

Leiter Jr., meanwhile, let out a primal scream on his way back to the dugout.

The drama wasn't over yet, though, as second baseman Christopher Morel made a two-out error in the ninth, and closer Adbert Alzolay then hit Cards DH Willson Contreras with a pitch. Alzolay then got Tyler O'Neill to fly out to center field to end the game. It was Alzolay's eighth save of the year.

Steele, coming off a rough outing against Boston on July 16, gave up 2 runs on 6 hits while walking one and striking out nine. He got into a jam in the second after allowing 3 straight one-out singles but ended up allowing just 1 run.

The Cubs improved to 46-51 overall.

Swanson soon:

Dansby Swanson did some running Friday, and manager David Ross hopes the shortstop is available at some point this weekend. Swanson (.258/.343/.409) has missed 12 games with a left heel contusion.

"Probably could have been active (Friday) at like 75%," Ross said. "I don't know how valuable that is if he's got to score from first or stretch a single into a double. ... He's getting closer."

Swanson is fourth on the Cubs in home runs (10) and fifth in RBIs (36).