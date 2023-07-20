Tauchman keeps it low-key when describing his stellar week

Cubs' Mike Tauchman celebrates his RBI double against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. The center fielder accomplished two career-firsts in a span of four days. He reached base five times against Boston on Sunday, then collected 3 extra-base hits against Washington on Wednesday. Associated Press

Mike Tauchman accomplished two career-firsts this week. He reached base five times (2 hits, 3 walks) on Sunday against Boston, then collected 3 extra base hits (home run, 2 doubles) Wednesday against Washington.

The Palatine native seems to be in a groove at the plate. But talking after the game, he treated it as just another day at the office.

"Nothing's changed. I was happy with my at-bats (Wednesday)," he said. "You're constantly kind of making these micro-adjustments. Just try to continue the work and continue the approach."

While Tauchman headed over to the time clock to punch out after a hard night's work, pitcher Kyle Hendricks was more willing to expand on his teammate's exploits.

"Every single at-bat is a pro at-bat," Hendricks said. "You think he's going to get a hit every time or get on base, work a walk or something. That mindset trickles down to the rest of the lineup. You can see the at-bats we put together when he's on top of the order, just focusing like he does and getting the right pitch to hit. That's been a kick-start for the rest of the lineup for sure."

The Cubs are 12-10 this season with Tauchman in the leadoff spot. He was not in Thursday's starting lineup since St. Louis had left-hander Steven Matz on the mound.

"I feel like since he's been here in the leadoff spot, that's been the best version of our offense since maybe the first three weeks of the season," manager David Ross said.

Cubs excel late:

During the past two days against Washington, the Cubs scored 20 of their 25 runs late in the game against the bullpen.

The Nationals rank 29th in MLB in reliever ERA (5.54), so that was clearly an issue. But the Cubs did start making a habit of late-game offense before the all-star break, going back to a 4-run rally in the ninth against Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase, then a few different comebacks in Milwaukee, and one against the Yankees.

Before Thursday's game, manager David Ross was asked if he had an explanation.

"Guys just getting more comfortable as the season goes on with the velocity maybe," he said. "The fight I think this group has internally that is just an intensity, a focus that seems to be taken up a notch over the last two-plus weeks. Not that it wasn't there before, I just think maybe personnel, some pinch-hits, everyone's starting to feel really good."

Around the horn:

The plan is for Nick Madrigal (right hamstring strain) to start a rehab assignment with Triple A Iowa on Friday, play over the weekend and hopefully be ready to rejoin the Cubs for Tuesday's game at his old home, Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox. ...

The team is still hoping shortstop Dansby Swanson (left heel bruise) will be activated in the next day or two. ... Since June 11, the Cubs batters are 14-for-28 with the bases loaded, including Nico Hoerner's grand slam Wednesday.

The Cubs signed their 11th-round draft pick, outfielder Zyhir Hope, for a reported $400,000, according to MLBPipeline.com. It's a nice addition, since Hope is one of just three high school players drafted by the Cubs this year and was a North Carolina commit.

