 

Walk like a Bearcat? Cubs' Happ, Oakland's Noda among MLB leaders

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ walks during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ walks during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, May 27, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

  • Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 16, 2023.

    Oakland Athletics' Ryan Noda during a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 16, 2023. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/18/2023 8:04 PM

The list of major-league walks leaders is interesting.

San Diego's Juan Soto leads by a wide margin with 86 heading into Friday's action. Cubs left fielder Ian Happ is second with 64.

 

Third is Oakland A's first baseman Ryan Noda, the rookie from Grant High School in Fox Lake. Noda and Happ were college teammates for one season at Cincinnati.

Asked if there's anything about being a Bearcat that teaches a player to draw excessive walks, Happ was stumped.

"(Kevin) Youkilis taught us," Happ joked. "I think that's just a natural thing for both of us. Maybe they recruit guys like that."

Youkilis played at Cincinnati from 1998-2001, then went on to have a nice career with the Boston Red Sox. He spent part of the 2012 season on the White Sox and, after retirement, briefly worked for the Cubs as a scout and player development consultant.

Youkilis played a role in the book "Moneyball" as a minor-league player who drew the attention of A's general manager Billy Beane because he wasn't particularly athletic, but was really good at drawing walks. He actually didn't walk a ton in the majors, though.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Anyway, another player among the walks leaders is former Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber, who is tied with Noda with 60. Schwarber played at Indiana, but grew up a few miles north of Cincinnati in Middletown, Ohio.

"Must be in the water," Happ said.

A well-pitched loss:

The Cubs started 1-3 coming out of the all-star break, and in all three losses, the starting pitcher said after the game he thought he threw the ball fairly well.

Drew Smyly was the latest, following Kyle Hendricks and Justin Steele against Boston. Smyly gave up 5 runs in 6 innings, while striking out seven in Monday's 7-5 loss to Washington.

"I thought in a lot of ways I took a step forward and made a lot of good quality pitches," Smyly said. "But everyone who's played this game knows sometimes you don't get the results you want.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We had a really good game plan going in and I thought me and Yan (Gomes) executed it pretty well all night. There weren't many hard-hit balls. I felt like my stuff was pretty sharp tonight. I had quite a few swing and misses and some tough luck at times. But that's baseball. You've got to make your own luck and pitch better."

Statcast backed up Smyly's analysis. There were 11 balls hit with an exit velocity of at least 100 miles per hour and the Cubs had seven of those, while three of the Nationals' four hardest hits were against reliever Daniel Palencia.

Still, Smyly's July ERA grew to 7.90 in three starts.

Around the horn:

Christopher Morel was a late scratch from Tuesday's starting lineup due to neck stiffness. Miles Mastrobuoni took his place at second base. ... Dansby Swanson (bruised left heel) took a day off from running Tuesday. The Cubs feel with a couple more days of running, Nick Madrigal (right hamstring strain) could be ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Cubs' first-round pick Shaw looking forward to Wrigleyville experience
Related Article
Cubs' first-round pick Shaw looking forward to Wrigleyville experience
 
Facing a path conducive to success, Cubs stumble on first step
Related Article
Facing a path conducive to success, Cubs stumble on first step
 
Stroman contends he's getting better with age
Related Article
Stroman contends he's getting better with age
 
Hoerner takes blame for Steele's rough outing as Cubs lose badly to Red Sox
Related Article
Hoerner takes blame for Steele's rough outing as Cubs lose badly to Red Sox
 
Despite Friday's rough outing, Hendricks thinks he's on right path
Related Article
Despite Friday's rough outing, Hendricks thinks he's on right path
 
Stroman asks the obvious: Why wouldn't Cubs want me, Bellinger back?
Related Article
Stroman asks the obvious: Why wouldn't Cubs want me, Bellinger back?
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 