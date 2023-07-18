Ross resists changes and Cubs explode late to beat Nationals

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki celebrates his home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Chicago. Associated Press

As a team, the Cubs are getting close to the point where they have to admit, "This isn't working."

In the meantime, though, manager David Ross is trying to show some faith. He penciled in the exact same lineup Tuesday against Washington he used in Monday's loss.

Technically, it was only the same in its original form: Christopher Morel ended up being a late scratch due to neck stiffness, so Miles Mastrobuoni took over at second base.

But some of the Cubs' struggling hitters finally came to life. Seiya Suzuki and Patrick Wisdom hit home runs and the Cubs scored 14 runs in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Nationals 17-3 at Wrigley Field. The game was tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh.

For Wisdom, it was his third home run in four days, No. 17 on the season. For Suzuki, it was just his second home run since May 23 and his eighth of the year. He hit one at Yankee Stadium before the break.

Before the game, Ross talked about whether it's better to shake things up or keep believing in his guys when things aren't going well.

"One thing I do know as a former player, my experience is that you want to feel confidence from your manager," Ross said. "I think its easy from the outside to look at what guys are struggling with in certain moments, whether it's 10 days to two weeks. A season's a full season for a reason. You're going to have good months, you're going to have bad months."

Besides Cody Bellinger, just about everyone has been struggling at the plate for the Cubs. But after Wisdom's home run put them ahead 4-3, Mastrobuoni, Nico Hoerner, Suzuki and Ian Happ collected 4 straight hits. Miguel Amaya later added a 2-run single to complete a 6-run seventh.

"I think in reality right now, if I could give Nico a day, I would," Ross said. "Can't, Dansby Swanson (left heel bruise) is not in there. He's on the injured list and part of being a major league is grinding through.

"When you're not going well and you need confidence, you need positive people around you, you need the belief of your manager, you need the belief in your coaches, you need belief of your organization and the fan base as well."

When it comes to the fans, there were definitely some groans early in the game when Cubs starter Jameson Taillon gave up 3 early runs and the hitters couldn't do much against Nationals left-hander Patrick Corbin.

Hoerner came back from the break with a 3-for-20 slump, while striking out multiple times in three straight games for the first time in his major league career. Then he collected 3 straight hits in the seventh and eighth innings.

Suzuki finished the game 4-for-5 with 3 RBI. Mastrobuoni collected 3 hits to raise his average to .184. Amaya and Mike Tauchman each had 3 RBI.

"Going through struggles makes you better in the long run," Ross said. "Nico Hoerner's got a real long career ahead of him, Ian Happ does as well. All the guys that are scuffling have been there before, so continuing to show positivity in them is my process."

Taillon was coming off his best outing of the season against the Yankees, his former team. He tossed a 1-hit shutout over 8 innings in New York, but that was on July 7. Ross decided to give Taillon a long break, with 10 days off in between starts.

In the top of the sixth, Taillon should have been out of the inning when Dominic Smith hit a slow roller on the first base side of the mound. Taillon had plenty of time, but tried to pick up the ball while on the move and missed. He ended up losing his balance and tumbling to the ground while Smith cruised into first with an infield hit.

Taillon left the mound after that play, with 92 pitches thrown, 7 hits and 3 earned runs. Michael Fulmer earned his first win of the season in relief.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports