Messi takes the MLS practice field for the first time

Lionel Messi, right, participates in a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team as head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino looks on, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

Fans wait in the rain Tuesday in hopes of catching a glimpse of Lionel Messi after a training session in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warmup drill of players making short passes in a tight circle and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net.

Inter Miami's new star wasted no time fitting right in.

The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d'Or recipient took part in a training session with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time on Tuesday, three days after signing a 2½-year contract that'll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year.

A helicopter hovered overhead, drones buzzed around the field and about 200 media members lined up toward the back of the complex to get a look at Messi. He, like newly signed Sergio Busquets -- also a World Cup winner -- went through a welcome tunnel as part of the first practice, which meant jogging past teammates as they lined up and clapped.

"With Leo coming here, it raises the bar again," said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who like Messi had an incredible career overseas before coming to MLS toward the end of his playing career.

Messi was not made available for comment to the general media.

"It's about legacy for him," Beckham said of Messi. "He's at the stage of his career where he's done everything that any soccer player can do in a sport. He's one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player, to ever play the game. So he's still hungry. I've seen him on the training pitch. I know he's still hungry."