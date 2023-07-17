Cubs' first-round pick Shaw looking forward to Wrigleyville experience

As a frequent visitor to Fenway Park, Cubs first-round draft pick Matt Shaw believes he's well-prepared to take on the wild world of Wrigleyville.

Shaw, a shortstop from the University of Maryland, made his first visit to Wrigley Field on Monday, accompanied by his parents, older brother and girlfriend.

"I grew up a Red Sox fan, so I know what it's like to go to the park on a random Tuesday and it's sold out, the fans are going crazy," said the Worcester, Massachusetts, native. "From what I hear about Wrigley -- and this is my first time actually seeing the field -- knowing the history and knowing what it's all about, that's the type of franchise you want to play for. So I'm really excited."

Shaw said he'd been to Chicago just one time before, and that was a brief stop when Maryland made a road trip to play a series in Champaign.

His favorite player growing up was Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who succeeded in just about every way. He was rookie of the year, MVP, won two World Series, made four all-star appearances and took home four Gold Gloves.

"He wasn't just a hitter, he played great defense," Shaw said. "Great baserunner, stuff like that, just kind of an all-around baseball player. To be able to watch him growing up was really cool."

Pedroia was somewhat famous for bringing great skills in a small package, just 5-9, 170 pounds. Shaw is listed at 5-11, 185 pounds, so he's not much bigger, but did pound out 24 home runs this spring and 53 in his college career.

If there's one thing the Cubs need going forward, it's some power hitters.

"As the pitching gets harder and people throw harder, the ball goes farther," he said. "So hopefully, just making consistent hard contact with the ball, some of them go over the fence."

Shaw has a new favorite player in mind: Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson. The two spoke by phone on draft night, then had an in-person conversation just before Shaw walked into the Cubs dugout to talk to reporters.

Shaw was a shortstop in college, but the expectation is he could play just about anywhere in the future. So having to beat out Swanson for the Cubs shortstop spot is not a realistic storyline.

"He's a really good guy, someone I'm going to definitely look up to a little more now that I've gotten to know him," Shaw said of Swanson. "I've only had two conversations. I look forward to getting to know him a little bit more and kind of watch how he goes about his business."

Overall this spring, Shaw hit .341 with 69 RBI in 62 games. He was named Big Ten player of the year and last summer was named MVP of the Cape Cod League, which is loaded with pro prospects.

"All the makeup stuff we did on him was exceptional," Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "All my conversations with him were really positive. He hit in Maryland, he hit at the Cape last year. He's always hit and he's really athletic and we're excited to get him into the system and let him go."

Cubs draft picks typically spend time at the team's complex in Mesa, Arizona, so it's too soon to tell if Shaw will join a Single A team this season. But he had an interesting philosophy about his minor league progression.

"My internal timetable is go fail with the best of them as soon as you can," he said. "If I get the opportunity to do that, I'm looking forward to it."

