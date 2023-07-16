 

Stroman contends he's getting better with age

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Wrigley Field. Stroman, 32, said after Saturday's victory that he's worth a long-term contract when he reaches free agency this winter.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/16/2023 5:12 PM

If Marcus Stroman's second half is anything like the first, he could set career-highs in wins, ERA, innings pitched and strikeouts.

He made a pitch after Saturday's victory about being worth a relatively long-term contract when he reaches free agency in the winter.

 

"I truly believe, I'm 32 but I'm in better shape now physically, mentally, emotionally than I was when I was 20, 21, 22 and I don't think it's close," Stroman said. "I truly believe there aren't many people who take care of their minds and bodies as I do and I think it will show over these next however many years."

Of course, between now and the Aug. 1 trade deadline, Stroman could be sent to a new team or sign an extension with the Cubs. Maybe the most likely scenario is he plays out the season and become a free agent.

"I'm open to (an extension), I just don't think it's going to happen," he said. "There's zero hard feelings. I have a great relationship with Carter (Hawkins), Jed (Hoyer), the Ricketts (family). I love everything here, I just don't think they're in position to sign me before the deadline. I would hope they would be in the mix in the offseason.

"I'm so happy and grounded. I love the city, I love the people, the fan base. Whatever happens, happens."

Higgins returns to Cubs:

The Cubs reacquired catcher P.J. Higgins from Arizona for cash considerations. Higgins was drafted by the Cubs in 2015, made his major league debut in 2021 and appeared in 74 games last year. After the season, he chose to become a free agent and spent all of this year with the Diamondbacks' Triple A team in Reno, where he hit .317 with 6 home runs.

The reason for the trade appears to be an injury to Iowa Cubs catcher Dom Nunez. He was struck on the right hand by a foul ball during Friday's game, according to reports.

The Cubs obviously have three catchers on the major league roster already with Yan Gomes, Tucker Barnhart and Miguel Amaya.

Around the horn:

Patrick Wisdom, when asked about the inspiration for his post all-star break mustache, "I watched 'Ted Lasso.'" ...

The Cubs are now 0-8 in Sunday home games this season. ... Mike Tauchman reaching base five times in Sunday's game (on 2 hits and 3 walks) was a career first. ...

Besides top pick Matt Shaw, the Cubs announced the signing of six other draft picks Sunday: fifth-round catcher Michael Carico, sixth-round outfielder Alfonsin Rosario, eighth-round outfielder Brett Bateman, ninth-round first baseman Jonathon Long, 10th-round pitcher Luis Martinez-Gomez and 18th-round third baseman Brian Kalmer.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

