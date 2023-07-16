Jim O'Donnell: Some readers rage, while some support the decision to fire Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, right, talks with his team after they beat Nebraska in last August in Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Fitzgerald was fired last Monday after allegations of hazing in the program. Associated Press

NINE DAYS AFTER THE INITIAL SALVO involving Pat Fitzgerald exploded at Northwestern, intense analysis of the disposition of the matter by university president Michael Schill rages on.

Following a six-month investigation into allegations of systemic hazing, Schill -- in his first year on the job -- suspended the iconic head football coach for two weeks without pay on July 7.

No evidence or testimony has been released by Schill or anyone else linking Fitzgerald to any aspect or knowledge of the hazing.

The probe -- paid for by Northwestern -- was conducted by Maggie Hickey, a former Inspector General for the state of Illinois and now partner at the high-tone law firm of ArdentFox Schiff.

Three days later, Schill greatly upped the ante by firing Fitzgerald.

THE REASON FOR SCHILL'S ABRUPT ABOUT-FACE?

Unknown -- although there is now informed speculation that at least one individual above Schill in the Northwestern power vertical influenced it.

The more conventional story remains that the legally accomplished Schill was spun by an article released in The Daily Northwestern -- the school's student newspaper -- on July 8.

That student report relied on two anonymous sources who claimed to have been victims of the hazing. By median professional standards, the story lacked balance. In a properly supervised newsroom, it would not have been rushed to publication, especially because of its reliance on anonymous sourcing.

Instead, it would have been allowed to "ripen" until appropriate balance could be presented.

IN THURSDAY'S DAILY HERALD, it was suggested that Fitzgerald has been victimized by both media overkill and Schill's curiously untethered thinking.

Readers have responded, with many questioning Schill's ways and vacillation.

A representative sampling (with some comments edited due to space constraints):

• "We are the parents of a current player and, of course, our primary concern is the health and safety of our son and all of his football teammates. The emotion and frustration around this scandal has been almost surrealistic.

"My wife and I sit here feeling powerless, while the whole mob and cancel culture run amok. For reasons I won't print, I am as close to this and the people involved as you can get. -- more so than any parent and anyone that is not on the team or staff.

"Your article was one that finally introduced some logic -- regardless of whether you think the culture is fine or a mess, legal or illegal, sexual harassment/hazing or not.

"We as parents are befuddled as to how poorly the President and AD have been handling the whole affair. No communication -- written or verbal -- has been given. It is a scary time."

-- Matthew Lang, Eaton, Ohio

• "Fitzgerald had to know about the hazing. If he didn't, he should have. It's his team.

Questions to be answered: If he didn't know, why didn't he issue an immediate denial? Why didn't he show some outrage? Or is he covering for his staff, the real culprits? And why was the entire staff retained? They had to know, too."

-- Taylor Bell, Chicago

• "When the mob collects kindling wood, they cannot be deterred. This is a debacle. The sanctimony from writers and academics is sickening. When an aggrieved and anonymous athlete admits he has no proof Coach knew but wants him fired, there are clearly multiple issues at play.

"Remaining coaches and the AD -- why do they get a pass? They will inherit a broken program with migrating players. And those who stay will be subject to judgment and innuendo. Loyalty is not a value. Clearly, I'd migrate too.

"The big gesture satisfies the mob, but Fitzgerald's loyalty and dedication to NU entitled him to a chance to remediate and cleanse foul behaviors.

"Shirley Jackson's 'The Lottery' comes to mind."

-- Janet Joliat Dahl, Western Springs

• "The Pat Fitzgerald column is an example of feeling over facts. Corroborating player stories were confirmed. Hazing is sexual abuse. The punishment "Fitz" the crime."

-- Tom Connelly, Schaumburg

• "Pat Fitzgerald is my friend and former teammate. I share the perspective that rushing to judgment when it comes to destroying a man's reputation is not the best strategy. I would also point out that the continued silence is doing irreparable damage to the existing team and their reputations.

"The leadership and decision making shown in this situation are awful and embarrassing."

-- Steve Schnur, Hinsdale

• "I guess only Fitz knew about the hazing, and only Fitz made racist remarks. They just rehired all of his assistants -- wow!"

-- Bernie DiMeo, Chicago

• "Did Pat Fitzgerald write your Thursday column?"

--Brian Petty, Des Plaines

• "While I am not privy to the details of the outside investigation, I have to believe that after six months of work, the professionals involved painted an accurate picture of what actually happened. Their conclusion was that Fitz had no involvement in or was aware of whatever hazing took place. And based on the committee's report, a two week suspension was deemed appropriate. That should have been the end of the story.

"While many have helped build Northwestern's already great reputation in the past 30 years, no one -- perhaps with the exception of Pat & Shirley Ryan -- has done more to build the Northwestern brand than Coach Fitzgerald.

"As events unfolded over the past week, NU administrators failed to mention Fitz' outsized positive influence on Northwestern University, his players and his staff. This was not only deserved but would have helped frame the broader discussion."

-- Bill Semmer, Lake Forest

• "I seldom read the sports section, and am not a NW fan, or football in general. But I hope everyone reads your comments regarding Coach Fitzgerald. Well said -- wish it had been front page."

-- Susan Gommel, Aurora

• "I'm the grandson of Alex Sarkisian who captained Northwestern's '49 Rose Bowl team and hold a grad degree from NU. As a scout (for the Cincinnati Bengals), I have met nearly 100 head coaches. Fitz represents the best of them."

-- Christian Sarkisian, Cincinnati, Ohio

• "Even though I am a U. of Michigan grad (Business and Law), I have lived and worked in the Chicago area for the past 40 years and have always admired his success at NU and his deep loyalty and commitment to his alma mater and its football program.

I totally agree that he was railroaded by the spineless NU president, Michael Schill. Mr. Fitzgerald does not deserve to have his reputation trashed, with no new evidence of facts presented that would warrant more than the original two-week suspension."

Jack Murray, Oak Brook

"Thank you for your recent column which is an island of reason in a sea of insanity. I have many thoughts about this fiasco and you captured several of them. What Northwestern is doing to Pat Fitzgerald is a disgrace."

--Shon Morris, Glenview

