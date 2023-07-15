Przybyłko scores in 90th, Fire win 3rd straight

Chicago Fire defender Rafael Czichos, left, fouls Toronto FC's Latif Blessing in the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago.

Kacper Przybyłko scored in the 90th minute to rally the Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Przybyłko used an assist from Miguel Navarro to score his fourth goal of the season.

Chris Brady saved a shot to help the Fire (8-7-8) hold Toronto without a goal in three straight matches for the first time in club history.

The Fire has two wins and a tie in the last three meetings after going 0-11-3 in the previous 14.

Sean Johnson made 4 saves in his first start for Toronto (3-11-10) since June 10. Johnson left the club to play for the United States in Nations League and Gold Cup competitions.

The Fire have won three in a row and five of their last six after winning just three times in the first 17 matches. Chicago has won three straight matches just one other time since the start of the 2018 season.

Toronto has lost six in a row and been outscored 12-1.

The club had used a league-high 34 players this season entering the match.

When the league returns to action on Aug. 20, Toronto will host CF Montreal. The Fire will host Orlando City.