Despite Friday's rough outing, Hendricks thinks he's on right path

  • Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks gave up 4 home runs in Friday's loss to Boston, tying a career-worst that's happened three times. After the game, he said things are going well, both with his health and decision to call his own pitches.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/15/2023 4:05 PM

After Friday's loss, pitcher Kyle Hendricks said he's still happy with results of the decision to call his own pitches. He worked with catcher Tucker Barnhart this time, but gave up 4 home runs to the Red Sox.

"Tucker and I worked really well together," Hendricks said after the game. "He put in a lot of pitch calls, actually I would call something and he felt something, and we went with it. He had really good feel tonight. It was just one of those games where they were kind of one step ahead of me, one step ahead of us. You just get beat."

 

The Cubs decided to give Hendricks the start Friday to stay on his usual fifth-day work schedule. That gave everyone else in the rotation extra rest coming out of the all-star break. Manager David Ross didn't want to dive into all the reasons for the decision, but Hendricks has thrown the fewest innings of the five starters.

After giving up 6 home runs in his last two starts, Hendricks has a 3.57 ERA through 10 games this season.

"I still feel really good where I'm at," he said. "Feel healthy, which is a really good thing staying on five day, still feel strong. Executing a lot of pitches, just reevaluate and get back to work."

Swanson still recovering:

The injury update on Dansby Swanson (left heel bruise) and Nick Madrigal (right hamstring strain) was as expected. Swanson is close, but not ready yet. Madrigal will likely take a rehab stint in the minors before returning.

Manager David Ross said running full speed is the final hurdle for Swanson.

"Taking reps in the cage, taking reps in the field for ground balls," Ross said. "A little timid coming in on some slow rollers, stuff like that. Then I think it still bothers him a little bit when he's having to run."

The Cubs will take extra caution with Madrigal, since he tore his hamstring in 2021 while playing for the White Sox.

"I think the hope is if things continue to progress, we can actually get him on a rehab assignment before we go on the road (July 25)," Ross said. "There's a lot that can go wrong in the middle of that and we're going to be cautious with the history. But he feels great and the trainers were extremely positive with what they thought it might be."

Shaw signs deal:

According to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, Cubs first-round pick Matt Shaw has signed for $4.85 million. the full bonus slotted for the No. 13 selection.

That's more than 50% of the Cubs' total bonus pool of $8.96 million. Out of 20 draft picks, the Cubs chose just three high school players, so scouting director Dan Kantrovitz was confident they can sign all 20, or close to it.

Shaw is a shortstop who hit .341 with 24 home runs and 69 RBI in 62 games for Maryland this spring. The Cubs think he has the potential to play just about any position.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Wick released:

The Cubs released reliever Rowan Wick on Saturday, the Des Moines Register reported.

Wick failed to make the Cubs' roster out of spring training and put up an 8.60 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 30⅓ innings with Triple-A Iowa.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

