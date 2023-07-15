Cary-Grove product Priester expected to make first major-league start for Pirates on Monday

Cary-Grove High School graduate Quinn Priester is expected to make his MLB debut with the Pirates on Monday against Cleveland at Pittsburgh's PNC Park, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A right-handed pitcher, Priester, 22, was a first-round pick of the Pirates, No. 18 overall, in 2019. He's gone 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA for Triple A Indianapolis this season.

Priester will be the third Pittsburgh first-round pick to make his major league debut this season, following catcher Henry Davis and infielder Nick Gonzales. The Pirates just took LSU star RHP Paul Skeans with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Priester played tight end for Cary-Grove's 2018 state championship football team, catching a 4-yard touchdown pass in the title game win over Crete-Monee.