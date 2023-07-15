 

Cary-Grove product Priester expected to make first major-league start for Pirates on Monday

  • The Pirates are expected to call up former Cary-Grove pitcher Quinn Preister to make his first major-league start on Monday against Cleveland. Priester was drafted out of high school, with the No. 18 overall pick in 2018.

    The Pirates are expected to call up former Cary-Grove pitcher Quinn Preister to make his first major-league start on Monday against Cleveland. Priester was drafted out of high school, with the No. 18 overall pick in 2018. Associated Press

  • Cary-Grove pitcher Quinn Priester throws a fastball against Prairie Ridge during a 2019 game. The Pirates are expected to call up the former Cary-Grove pitcher to make his first major-league start on Monday against Cleveland.

      Cary-Grove pitcher Quinn Priester throws a fastball against Prairie Ridge during a 2019 game. The Pirates are expected to call up the former Cary-Grove pitcher to make his first major-league start on Monday against Cleveland. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/15/2023 3:07 PM

Cary-Grove High School graduate Quinn Priester is expected to make his MLB debut with the Pirates on Monday against Cleveland at Pittsburgh's PNC Park, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A right-handed pitcher, Priester, 22, was a first-round pick of the Pirates, No. 18 overall, in 2019. He's gone 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA for Triple A Indianapolis this season.

 

Priester will be the third Pittsburgh first-round pick to make his major league debut this season, following catcher Henry Davis and infielder Nick Gonzales. The Pirates just took LSU star RHP Paul Skeans with the No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Priester played tight end for Cary-Grove's 2018 state championship football team, catching a 4-yard touchdown pass in the title game win over Crete-Monee.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
Cubs hope Swanson will return from injury soon, while it'll be more time for Madrigal
Related Article
Cubs hope Swanson will return from injury soon, while it'll be more time for Madrigal
 
As Hendricks gives up 4 homers in Cubs loss, Hoyer, Ross remind that trade deadline looms
Related Article
As Hendricks gives up 4 homers in Cubs loss, Hoyer, Ross remind that trade deadline looms
 
Cubs could see couple of old friends return to Wrigley in '24
Related Article
Cubs could see couple of old friends return to Wrigley in '24
 
Cubs at break: What you see is what you got
Related Article
Cubs at break: What you see is what you got
 
Speed Central: Reds, Brewers threatening to run past Cubs
Related Article
Speed Central: Reds, Brewers threatening to run past Cubs
 
Cubs' Steele bypassed as NL's all-star starter but he says he just wants to 'get out there and do my job
Related Article
Cubs' Steele bypassed as NL's all-star starter but he says he just wants to 'get out there and do my job"
 
White Sox grab big potential of DGN's Wolkow in 7th round
Related Article
White Sox grab big potential of DGN's Wolkow in 7th round
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 