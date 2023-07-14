As Hendricks gives up 4 homers in Cubs loss, Hoyer, Ross remind that trade deadline looms

Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks follows through during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox on Friday in Chicago. He gave up four home runs in four innings. Associated Press

Between manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, the message was crystal clear as the Cubs returned to action Friday at Wrigley Field.

String together some wins or expect a busy trade deadline.

"If we play like crap, there will probably be more stuff go on," Ross said before facing the Red Sox. "If we play really good and get on a roll, then we won't probably hear much of the noise. It all comes down to how we play."

Well, they played bad on Friday, watching Boston smack 6 home runs through the humid air in an 8-3 loss. The best news was they finished the game before a storm hit. The top of the ninth inning was played in a light drizzle, the bottom of the ninth with heavy wind and some lightning.

"The simplest way to say it is we do need to make up ground on first, we do need to make up ground in the wild card," Hoyer warned before the game began.

One of those players who could end up in trade discussions is Kyle Hendricks, and he tossed a dud Friday, giving up 4 Boston home runs, two to Rafael Devers, in 4 innings as the Red Sox jumped to a 5-1 lead.

The Cubs countered with two Cody Bellinger opposite field homers, but then Justin Turner added home run No. 5 for Boston, a 2-run shot in the seventh to make it 7-3. Adam Duvall, Triston Casas and Yu Chang hit the other 3 homers.

If the Cubs (42-48) do get hot, they might pick up the phone and try to find an extra bullpen arm, but they're probably not ready to start packaging prospects for a sorely needed power bat. The farm system isn't deep enough for that yet.

But beyond the record, the biggest question is what next year's team will look like. The rebuild is supposed to be winding down and two of their better players, Bellinger and pitcher Marcus Stroman, are headed for free-agency. Is the best move to get something in return by Aug. 1 or wait to see what happens in the offseason?

"That's ultimately the balance, how to make those decisions," Hoyer said. "Obviously, there's nothing we want more than to add and continue to win this season. If we are in a position where that doesn't look like the right bet to make, then we'll pivot."

As a veteran with a history of postseason success, Hendricks could draw some trade interest, but he'd also be easier to re-sign than Stroman.

The Cubs might be less hesitant to throw Drew Smyly or Mark Leiter Jr. into a trade if they can get a decent return.

"I think we have guys we want to build around," Hoyer said. "I think when you say (anyone can be traded) it's more of a philosophy, like, 'We need to do the right thing for the organization.'

"If someone was going to back up the truck and give us way too much for a player, then we would have to listen. But I think we have a number of players on this team we see as building block players that we're excited to have for a long time and the goal is to build around those guys."

It's no secret the core starts with Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and all-star pitcher Justin Steele. Corner outfielders Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki have been disappointing this season but are signed for three more years, and Happ reportedly has a no-trade clause in the extension he got this spring.

Christopher Morel and Adbert Alzolay are on the verge of joining the building blocks. The Cubs aren't going to trade a top prospect like Pete Crow-Armstrong or Cade Horton. But otherwise, everyone else probably is available.

"We have to go out and win some games," Ross said. "We have to continue to get closer. The comeback wins as of late have been really encouraging. The bullpen getting sorted out, there's a lot of positives with where we're trending. We also have to translate those into Ws and I think we're all on board with that."

They'll try again Saturday with Stroman on the mound.

