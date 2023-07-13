Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster after reports of abusive, bullying behavior

Northwestern head coach Jim Foster looks on from the third base during a February game. Northwestern fired Foster, according to several reports. University president Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg informed the team Thursday. Associated Press

Northwestern has fired baseball coach Jim Foster, according to several reports. University president Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg informed the team Thursday.

On Monday, The Score afternoon co-host Danny Parkins reported on his show that Foster "was the subject of an HR investigation that found him to have violated university policy by engaging in bullying and abusive behavior."

Parkins and the Chicago Tribune reported on sources and documentation accusing Northwestern baseball coach Jim Foster of creating a toxic environment that also included racist and sexist remarks.

Foster discouraged players from seeking medical attention for their injuries, made racially insensitive comments and made an inappropriate comment to a female staff member, The Score reported, citing nine sources.

The Tribune reported that former players, alumni and others close to the program alerted Northwestern officials, including Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg as early as last fall. Northwestern found "sufficient evidence" that Foster "engaged in bullying and abusive behavior," according to an HR document the Tribune obtained.

In a phone conversation with The Score on Monday, Foster called the allegations of racism "ridiculous" and the station's report "a hit piece."

"Maybe the players aren't good enough and are just making excuses or are disgruntled," Foster told The Score. "Maybe it's how they're raised, could be any of that stuff."

But Adam Rittenberg of ESPN tweeted that Northwestern had been working on Foster's dismissal before football coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired on Monday. Details of longtime hazing in the football program emerged over last weekend, leading to Fitzgerald's dismissal Monday after he had first been given a two-week suspension.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more developments.