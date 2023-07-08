Ex-Northwestern player details 'vile and inhumane' hazing allegations within program If true, Fitzgerald and his staff must be replaced immediately

A former Northwestern football player has come forward with of hazing that included alleged sexual violations, The Daily Northwestern reported Saturday. The news comes a day after the school suspended head coach Pat Fitzgerald two weeks without pay when an independent investigation concluded the program participated in hazing. Associated Press

Northwestern released what it called an "executive summary" of the football hazing investigation on Friday.

It contained this sentence: "While the investigation did not uncover evidence pointing to specific misconduct by any individual football player or coach, participation in or knowledge of the hazing activities was widespread across football players."

Maybe the school needs to open another investigation, because a story published by the Daily Northwestern on Saturday contains a disturbing amount of specific misconduct.

The school also needs to supply a better explanation for why it feels a two-week suspension in July is appropriate for the head coach.

This would be a tough way for coach Pat Fitzgerald to end a 17-year run at Northwestern. But if the accounts supplied to the Daily Northwestern by two former players are true, the entire staff needs to be replaced. There are likely players who should be removed from the team.

The Daily Northwestern quoted an anonymous former player, who gave specific accounts of locker room incidents.

The former player, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Daily Northwestern that sexualized hazing activities took place in the team's locker room. One common practice, called "running," involved a younger player being restrained while eight to 10 older players engaged in a sexualized act in the locker room. Versions of "running" took place during certain portions of the year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"I've seen it with my own eyes, and it's just absolutely egregious and vile and inhumane behavior," the player said. "It's just a really abrasive and barbaric culture that has permeated throughout that program for years on end now."

In the executive summary, the school said investigators interviewed more than 50 people, reviewed hundreds of thousands of emails and examined player survey data going back to 2014.

One of the obvious questions after seeing the Daily Northwestern story is, "How long had this been going on?" Hopefully not since 2014, but that's a question the school should answer quickly.

Whether or not Fitzgerald was aware of the hazing is irrelevant. If this was happening under his watch, he failed in his duties. Fitzgerald is on video earlier in his career saying there's "zero tolerance for hazing at Northwestern." Agreed. That's how it should be.

Northwestern on Saturday said in a statement to ESPN that it will not comment about the investigation beyond what it released Friday.

"Our first priority is to support and protect our students, including the young man who brought these matters to our attention and all student-athletes who had the courage to come forward in this independent investigation," Northwestern said in Saturday's statement. "That is why the university immediately opened this investigation upon learning of the allegations and why we took decisive action once we ascertained the facts.

Besides Fitzgerald's suspension, Northwestern announced a number of actions as a result of the investigation. They included the end of summer practices in Kenosha, hiring a football locker room monitor, creation of an online reporting tool, along with the usual anti-hazing training.

The news release included statements from Fitzgerald, athletic director Derrick Gragg and university president Michael Schill.

"I was very disappointed when I heard about the allegations of hazing on our football team," Fitzgerald's statement read. "Although I was not aware of the alleged incidents, I have spoken to University officials, and they informed me of a two-week suspension, effective immediately.

"Northwestern football prides itself on producing not just athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our University. We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards moving forward."

The incidents detailed in the Daily Northwestern story are shocking and hard to believe. This is also a reminder hazing can happen anywhere and does happen. Assuming no reasonable person would engage in such behavior is not an effective plan.

You also can't assume adults are doing their jobs correctly. Start by teaching your kids to stand up, speak up and never tolerate abusive behavior.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports