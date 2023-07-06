Hot-hitting Bellinger convinced Cubs can make a run

Cody Bellinger hit his first home run since coming back from the injured list and extended his hitting streak to 12 games Thursday. He knows he could end up on a new team after the trade deadline, but also says he believes in the Cubs' potential. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Over the past two weeks, Cody Bellinger has been the hottest hitter in the majors with a .467 average.

On Thursday, he drove in the Cubs' first run with an RBI double, then added a 2-run homer in the sixth, his first since returning from a knee injury. In the process, Bellinger equaled a career-long 12-game hitting streak.

"I was out longer than I wanted to be, but I was still able to get a lot of mental reps in," Bellinger said. "Standing out in a lot of bullpens, do enough where I knew I could come back and still produce.

"I haven't really been too worried about it. I felt like my swing is in a pretty good spot and just continued swinging at the pitches I want and overall it should work out."

Bellinger was asked if he thinks about the Aug. 1 trade deadline looming. He's on a one-year deal with the Cubs and could be in demand around the league.

"For sure, I definitely know what is possible," he said. "I like being here. Focusing on helping this team win while I am here and hopefully we can get on a little roll and stay together. We have a really good group here."

The former Dodger remains a Cubs believer, despite the limited evidence backing his claim.

"We're a good team. I see it," Bellinger said. "We have depth, our pitching is definitely good enough. I've been on a lot of good teams and I've said a few times that I truly believe this team has what it takes. We've just got to keep on playing."

Stroman endorses teammate:

Marcus Stroman won't participate in the All-Star Game, but is backing teammate Justin Steele to be the National League's starting pitcher Tuesday in Seattle.

"I don't think it should be up for debate, if we're being honest," Stroman said. "He's the clear-cut starter for the NL. If you watch the game, if you see everything involved. I think everybody should pick him. So I'm very hopeful that he'll be the starter. I think he deserves it."

Atlanta's Spencer Strider and Arizona's Zac Gallen are two possible NL starters. Both are scheduled to pitch Saturday.

Ross supports star play:

Cubs manager David Ross doesn't want anyone fretting if Dansby Swanson decides to play in the All-Star Game while nursing a heel bruise.

"This is a special honor those guys get and it's a great opportunity to be around other great players, (watch) how other guys do things, be in a really cool atmosphere," Ross said. "I wish I would have had that as a player. I didn't get that.

"From my seat as a manager, you want your players healthy when they get back but you also want them to continue to grow and be a part of cool opportunities and I think the All-Star Game is really, really special."

