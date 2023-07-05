Tauchman's heroics save Steele from pre-All-Star loss to Brewers

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Mike Tauchman hits a two-run scoring double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Milwaukee. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Chill isn't really the right word to describe Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman. Serious, maybe. Calm. He's not loud and doesn't smile a ton.

And that's exactly what the Cubs needed on Wednesday in Milwaukee. Trailing 3-1 heading into the ninth inning, Tauchman stood in against Brewers closer Devin Williams with two outs and runners on second and third.

The count went to 2-2, Tauchman fouled off three straight pitches, then dumped a soft line drive into left field for a game-tying double. Moments later, he raced around to score on a throwing error and the Cubs pulled out a stunning 4-3 victory.

"That was a heck of an at-bat," manager David Ross said with a laugh. "The boys told me to cuss again in the postgame presser, but I want to stay away from it."

Asked if he can remember getting a clutch hit quite like that, Tauchman paused.

"Uhh yeah. I don't know about in the big leagues," he said. "I had a walk off hit against Hawaii in college (when he played at Bradley). That was pretty cool. I was just happy to come through in a big spot for us."

Asked to describe his approach at the plate in that situation, Tauchman gave another serious answer, though he did briefly break character twice, laughing at catcher Tucker Barnhart's heckling.

"Just try to treat it like any at-bat," the Palatine native said. "Stay calm, not do too much and obviously with Williams, he's one of the better closers in the league. He has a really good changeup, so that's kind of what I was just trying to avoid there."

To start the ninth, Cody Bellinger and Jared Young singled, then moved into scoring position on a ground out. After Tauchman doubled, he scored on an error by Brewers third baseman Brian Anderson, who threw wide of first base on Nico Hoerner's ground ball.

"We don't quit," Tauchman said. "There's a lot of belief in this clubhouse and that's the beauty of this game. Until that 27th out is made, you've got a chance."

Dansby Swanson left the game in the seventh inning due to a left heel contusion, which happened when he landed on first base trying to beat out a grounder. It was a tough day all around for the all-star shortstop, who hit into two double plays. Ross said Swanson will be reevaluated Thursday morning and won't be in the starting lineup for the series finale in Milwaukee.

Starting pitcher Justin Steele wasn't at his best in his final appearance before heading to the All-Star Game in Seattle. But Steele was still pretty good. He worked 6 innings and allowed 3 runs, with 5 strikeouts and no walks. Eight of the 9 hits Steele allowed were singles, while a solo home run by Willy Adames was just the fourth allowed by Steele all season.

"That was awesome, kind of had a feeling we were going to do it too," Steele said of the comeback. "I made sure I was out in the dugout for it. That's just awesome to watch. That's good Cubs baseball right there."

Asked to elaborate on that feeling, Steele suggested it was about time some breaks started to go their way, after losing so many close games this year.

"I don't know. It just kind of seemed like we weren't done," Steele said. "I felt like that was just a good team win. I think that might have been my favorite win of the season.

"The whole entire season it just seems like at some point, it's going to fall in our favor. That might be a reason why I felt we were going to do it tonight."

After blowing a save on Tuesday, Adbert Alzolay came back to retire the Brewers in order in the bottom of the ninth, striking out the first two batters.

"That was electric," Alzolay said of the ninth-inning rally. "That just took my adrenaline from zero to 200 right there."

