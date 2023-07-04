Cubs add heat to bullpen by calling up Palencia -- who gets the win

Cubs pitching prospect Daniel Palencia warms up during minor league spring training workouts in 2022 in Mesa, Ariz. Associated press

MILWAUKEE -- The Cubs have faced plenty of late-inning heat coming out of opposing bullpens.

It feels like every team in MLB has a half-dozen relievers who throw at lest 98 miles per hour, except the Cubs.

That changed somewhat when the Cubs called up hard-throwing right-hander Daniel Palencia from Iowa on Tuesday. He's been clocked consistently in 100s this season.

"Triple-digit velocity with 91- to 92-mile-an-hour slider, he's got real stuff," manager David Ross said. "You never know till you get here, but the young man has done a nice job of transitioning to the bullpen."

Ross usually likes to ease players into their debuts. But after the Cubs squandered a late 6-2 lead, Palencia took the mound in the bottom of the 10th, threw two scoreless innings and picked up the win.

Palencia was a starter when the Cubs got him from Oakland in the Andrew Chafin trade in 2021. He told the Des Moines Register he got a call from Cubs pitching coordinator Craig Breslow in May asking if he wanted to try a relief role.

Since making his Triple A debut on May 25, the Venezuela native has had nine scoreless outings for Iowa and three where he gave up multiple runs.

"I don't think that transition is entirely done yet, but he's gotten better and better," Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "He should be a weapon in the bullpen."

The Cubs' hardest thrower in the bullpen has been Julian Merryweather. His average fastball velocity is 97.6 miles per hour, which is tied for 30th among all major league pitchers, according to Statcast.

The next Cub on the list is Jeremiah Estrada at 95.7, which ranks 106th. Clearly the Cubs missed the boat on this high-velocity trend.

"I think we probably did fall behind for a period," Hoyer said. "I think if you look at our minor league system right now, we're at the very top in terms of stuff grades and velocity. We haven't translated that up at the league leagues.

"I think that is important. You need swing and miss at the end of games. You need to be able to compete with teams that have great stuff coming out of the bullpen. I think we have more of a contact pitching staff in general than we want to have long-term."

Palencia, 23, is a late-bloomer. He was 20 when he signed with the A's, while most international prospects sign at 16 or 17. Then he pitched in just six games for the A's in Class A before being traded to the Cubs. He said self-confidence has helped his recent rise.

"My mindset is, 'I'm a monster,'" Palencia said while sitting in the visitors dugout Tuesday. "When someone asks me, 'How are you feeling?' I say, 'Like a monster.'

In terms of role, he said it doesn't matter.

"I don't know, man, I'm ready for everything," he said. "If they say I'm going to be a starter, I'm ready for that. If I'm going to be the closer, I'm ready, too.

"I'm dreaming right now, so excited."

