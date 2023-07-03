Bulls add veteran forward Torrey Craig

 

  Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver.

    Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (0) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 7/3/2023 3:31 PM

The Bulls made their second free-agent addition Monday, agreeing to terms with veteran forward Torrey Craig on a two-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 6-foot-7 Craig played in Phoenix last season, averaging career-highs with 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 79 games. He also shot a career-best 39.5% from 3-point range.

 

Undrafted coming out of South Carolina Upstate, Craig played in Australia and New Zealand before making his NBA debut at age 26 for Denver in 2017.

Craig gives the Bulls more of a true power forward to back up Patrick Williams. He also gives the Bulls 12 players signed to guaranteed contracts for next season, including second-round draft pick Julian Phillips.

Carlik Jones and Marko Simonovic are under contract, but have non-guaranteed deals. Ayo Dosunmu is an unsigned restricted free agent, while Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green are unsigned and unrestricted.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Bulls did apply for an injured player exception for Lonzo Ball. If granted -- and there's no reason why it wouldn't be -- the Bulls could sign or trade for a player on a one-year deal worth $10.2 million (or less), which is 50% of Ball's salary for this season. If Ball does come back and play, it wouldn't affect a player added with the injury exception.

They're also limited, though, because they're using part of the non-taxpayer midlevel exception to sign former Bucks point guard Jevon Carter. So the Bulls can't go past the luxury-tax level of $165.2 million for their payroll next season. Before adding Craig, they were about $16 million below the tax line.

The Bulls began practice for the Las Vegas summer league on Sunday at the Advocate Center. Their first summer game is Friday against Toronto at 5:30 p.m.

