Cubs' Stroman, Swanson, Steele, White Sox's OF Robert chosen for All-Star Game

Marcus Stroman walked out to greet reporters Sunday wearing a 2019 All-Star Game hat and a Muggsy Bogues T-shirt.

They both fit, since Stroman was one of three Cubs selected for the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle and like Bogues, Stroman is much smaller than most others who play his position.

Three Cubs were selected as all-star reserves. Pitcher Justin Steele made it for the first time, and shortstop Dansby Swanson for the second time. Manager David Ross shared the news in a team meeting.

"Dansby got a couple claps, Stro got a couple claps and the place kind of erupted for Steely, so it was cool," Ross said.

Both Steele and Stroman are candidates to start for the National League at the July 11 game. Steele (9-2) currently leads all of MLB in ERA with a 2.43 ERA. Stroman (9-6) is now fourth in the NL at 2.76 after losing to the Guardians on Saturday.

As the hat suggested, Stroman was an all-star in 2019 with Toronto, but did not take the mound during the game in Cleveland. Swanson's all-star appearance was last year with Atlanta and he went 0-for-2 at the plate after replacing Trea Turner.

"(I'm) way more excited for Justin than myself," Stroman said. "To be a young guy and to be so dominant in this league and to have that validation, I think it's awesome for Steely. It just kind of shows you he's an ace.

"I think it's going to give him more confidence, motivation to continue on this wave he's been on. That's my guy right there. We talk so much about baseball, life. So it's awesome to see him succeeding out there at the highest degree."

Steele's climb has been interesting. He was drafted by the Cubs in 2014 out of high school in Lucedale, Miss., at the same time as Dylan Cease, who was later traded to the White Sox. Steele finally made his major league debut in 2021. The day of the All-Star Game will be his 28th birthday.

Ross pointed to how Steele moved to Arizona and spent the winter working out at the Cubs complex.

"The maturity level has gone up so much this season," Ross said. "It feels like he's just gotten to be that due you expect to dominate every time out because of the way he's grown."

The Cubs invested a seven-year, $177 contract in Swanson last winter. He was the lowest-paid of a stellar shortstop free agent class with Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts, but has definitely been the best value, if not the best player of the four.

According to Statcast fielding, Swanson ranks third in MLB in outs above average, trailing Tampa Bay's Wander Franco and Milwaukee second baseman Taylor Owen. Robert ranks second among outfielders in that category.

"He's been a leader on and off the field, just a real solid staple to put in the lineup every single day," Ross said of Swanson. "This is who we thought we were going to get."

After Saturday's start, Stroman talked about having mixed feelings about being chosen for the All-Star Game.

"That break is huge. I know I'll be able to put myself in a great position going into the second half with that break," he said. "I'm someone who always prided myself on second halves. I think that break is crucial for the body."

