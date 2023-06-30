Everything you need to know about NASCAR weekend in Chicago

History will be made this weekend as NASCAR takes the streets in downtown Chicago.

Multiple races will take place on the 2.2-mile course that weaves through downtown Chicago.

Here's what to know about the weekend:

When is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

Both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be racing on the 2.2-mile course this weekend.

The Xfinity Series, which is considered the second-highest level of stock car racing below the Cup Series, will race at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Cup Series race is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

How can I attend?

Weekend passes are still available. Prices range start at $269 and go as high as $3,200. Go to chicagostreetrace.frontgatetickets.com to buy.

Gates for fans will open at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Organizers are encouraging people to take public transportation and released this list of the nearest CTA stops:

• Brown, Purple, Green, Pink and Orange lines exit at Washington/Wabash or Adams/Wabash.

•Blue and Red lines exit at Jackson or Monroe.

The closet Metra stations are:

• Metra Millennium Station

• Metra Ogilvie Station

If you take a ride-share downtown, pickup and drop off will be west of State Street from Roosevelt Road to Randolph Street. If you drive, there is no parking at Grant Park, but parking garages surrounding Michigan Avenue will be accessible.

Where is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race course?

Grant Park, at 337 E. Randolph Street, is ground zero. The area around Buckingham Fountain is fan plaza. The 12-turn, 2.2-mile street circuit course will twist and turn through and around the park. The course will be on portions of Columbus Drive, Jackson Boulevard, Michigan Avenue, Roosevelt Road, Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

How can I watch?

Saturday (all coverage on USA Network and streaming online):

• Xfinity Series practice, 10 a.m.

• Xfinity Series qualifying, 11 a.m.

• "NASCAR America" live show, 12 p.m.

• Cup Series practice, 12:30 p.m.

• Cup Series qualifying, 1:30 p.m.

• "Countdown to Green" prerace show, 3:30 p.m.

• Xfinity Series race -- The Loop 121, 4 p.m.

• Xfinity Series post-race show, 6 p.m.

Sunday (coverage on NBC and streaming on Peacock):

• "Countdown to Green" prerace show, 4 p.m.

• Cup Series race -- Grant Park 220, 4:30 p.m.

• Cup Series post-race show, 8 p.m. (exclusively on Peacock)

Who's going to win?

Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson and A.J. Allmendinger are the favorites for the Cup Series race.

Each of these five drivers has won at a road course since the start of the 2021 season.

What else is going on?

There's also a festival happening all weekend, including several concerts. On Saturday, the Black Crowes are slated to perform at 2:30 p.m. and the Chainsmokers will take the stage at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert are on deck for prerace shows beginning at noon.