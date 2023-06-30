Bulls quickly agree to new deal with White; add local point guard Carter

In the opening minutes of NBA free-agency, the Bulls agreed to a new deal with restricted free agent Coby White. Associated Press

The Bulls wasted no time when NBA free-agency opened on Friday, agreeing to re-sign guard Coby White then adding Proviso East grad Jevon Carter, according to multiple reports.

When it comes to the White price, there was disagreement. Chicago-based NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted that White's deal is worth $33 million over three years. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said three years, $40 million. New deals can't be made official until Thursday.

Either way, it's a pretty good price from the Bulls' perspective. The team is hoping White is ready to make a significant jump, although his scoring average of 9.7 points was the lowest of his four-year career last season. The good news is his defense improved and he shot 41.3% from 3-point range after the all-star break.

White was a restricted free agent, so his representatives could have waited for an offer sheet from another team to arrive. Maybe it never would have happened, but they chose to close a deal quickly.

Carter, 27, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal. The 6-1 guard has always been known as a strong defender, going back to his college days at West Virginia. He spent the past season and a half in Milwaukee, averaging 8.0 points and 2.4 assists in 22.3 minutes per game. He shot 42.1% from 3-point range last season.

Carter's deal will use roughly half the midlevel exception and it probably lessens the likelihood of Patrick Beverley or Derrick Rose returning to the Bulls.

The Bulls have another restricted free agent in Ayo Dosunmu and a couple unrestricted free agents with Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green.

Just before the clock struck 5 p.m., the NBA released new salary-cap figures. The 2023-24 cap is $136 million and the luxury tax level $165.2 million.

The midlevel exception checked in at $12.4 million, which is significant because that's the Bulls' primary method for adding new free agents. The exception can be split between multiple players.

The first hour of free-agency featured plenty of reports of players agreeing to terms with their current teams, including Kyrie Irving with Dallas, Khris Middleton with Milwaukee, Draymond Green with Golden State, Jerami Grant with Portland, Kyle Kuzma with Washington, Cam Johnson with Brooklyn, Caris Levert with Cleveland, Josh Okogie with Phoenix, Trey Lyles with Sacramento, Jakob Poeltl with Toronto.

A notable free agent changing teams was guard Bruce Brown, who is getting $45 million over two years from Indiana after a strong performance with Denver in the NBA Finals. Philadelphia wing Georges Niang went to Cleveland for $26 million over three years. Another shooter, Joe Ingles, was linked to Orlando.

One trade on Thursday saw the Brooklyn Nets sending 3-point specialist Joe Harris to Detroit for draft picks.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports